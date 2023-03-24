Home Cities Chennai

Stolen Hanuman idol of Ariyalur temple retrieved from Australia

In 2020, the Idol Wing police traced the Hanuman idol, belonging to a Vishnu temple in Velur village near Sendurai in Ariyalur, to Australia.

Published: 24th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

The state Idol Wing CID police will bring the idol back to Tamil Nadu and give it to the temple in the coming days.

The state Idol Wing CID police will bring the idol back to Tamil Nadu and give it to the temple in the coming days.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A Hanuman idol stolen from a temple in Ariyalur district was traced to Australia in 2020 and was handed over to the officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in New Delhi through the Indian High Commission in Canberra in February this year. The state Idol Wing CID police will bring the idol back to Tamil Nadu and give it to the temple in the coming days.

In 2020, the Idol Wing police traced the Hanuman idol, belonging to a Vishnu temple in Velur village near Sendurai in Ariyalur, to Australia. The idol was bought by a private art collector through Christies, USA. 
The Hanuman idol, along with the idols of Varadaraja Perumal, Sridevi and Bhoodevi were stolen in 2012 by breaking open the temple doors. Initially the case was filed at Sendurai police station and it was later transferred to the Idol Wing CID in 2020.

An investigation launched by the Idol Wing found the idol on the website of Christie’s, New York, USA. It was later found that the idol as bought by a US citizen, an art collector, in Australia through an auction. With the help of Indian and Australian governments, the man was contacted, and he agreed to hand over the idol to India.   

The idol was first handed over to the Government of Australia through the US Embassy. Then it was handed over to the Indian High Commission in Canberra, Australia who sent it to ASI. Officials of the Idol Wing police said after getting the idol it will be given back to the temple through the special court in Kumbakonam. The other three idols are yet to be traced, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stolen Hanuman idol Archaeological Survey of India Australia
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp