Home Cities Chennai

Three arrested for robbing elderly woman in Chennai city

On Tuesday, police had said that an unidentified three-member-gang allegedly barged into the house under the pretext of inquiring about vacant houses on Monday evening.

Published: 24th March 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after an elderly woman was tied up, gagged, and robbed at knifepoint by a five-member gang, the city police arrested three persons on Wednesday. The gang had stolen 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash.

According to the police, the arrested accused are P Manikandan (38), P Ramesh (31) and M Manikandan (38). As per the police, on Monday evening, when the victim Gomathi (name changed), wife of a retired police inspector, was alone in the house, five men barged in and threatened her with knives. They allegedly told her that they work at her son’s export company and he did not pay their salaries properly, the police said. They assaulted her, stole the valuables and fled. Based on Gomathi’s complaint, the police registered a case and on Wednesday, arrested the trio.

They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court. On Tuesday, police had said that an unidentified three-member-gang allegedly barged into the house under the pretext of inquiring about vacant houses on Monday evening. They then gagged and tied her down. They stole 30 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash. The gang also allegedly disrobed her and filmed her. They had threatened to release the videos if she reported the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly Woman Robbed Three arrested
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp