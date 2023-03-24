Three arrested for robbing elderly woman in Chennai city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after an elderly woman was tied up, gagged, and robbed at knifepoint by a five-member gang, the city police arrested three persons on Wednesday. The gang had stolen 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash.

According to the police, the arrested accused are P Manikandan (38), P Ramesh (31) and M Manikandan (38). As per the police, on Monday evening, when the victim Gomathi (name changed), wife of a retired police inspector, was alone in the house, five men barged in and threatened her with knives. They allegedly told her that they work at her son’s export company and he did not pay their salaries properly, the police said. They assaulted her, stole the valuables and fled. Based on Gomathi’s complaint, the police registered a case and on Wednesday, arrested the trio.

They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court. On Tuesday, police had said that an unidentified three-member-gang allegedly barged into the house under the pretext of inquiring about vacant houses on Monday evening. They then gagged and tied her down. They stole 30 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash. The gang also allegedly disrobed her and filmed her. They had threatened to release the videos if she reported the case.

CHENNAI: Two days after an elderly woman was tied up, gagged, and robbed at knifepoint by a five-member gang, the city police arrested three persons on Wednesday. The gang had stolen 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash. According to the police, the arrested accused are P Manikandan (38), P Ramesh (31) and M Manikandan (38). As per the police, on Monday evening, when the victim Gomathi (name changed), wife of a retired police inspector, was alone in the house, five men barged in and threatened her with knives. They allegedly told her that they work at her son’s export company and he did not pay their salaries properly, the police said. They assaulted her, stole the valuables and fled. Based on Gomathi’s complaint, the police registered a case and on Wednesday, arrested the trio. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court. On Tuesday, police had said that an unidentified three-member-gang allegedly barged into the house under the pretext of inquiring about vacant houses on Monday evening. They then gagged and tied her down. They stole 30 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash. The gang also allegedly disrobed her and filmed her. They had threatened to release the videos if she reported the case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });