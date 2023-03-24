Home Cities Chennai

Youth hacked to death by man, father

At around 9 pm, when he was crossing the Military Road two men blocked his way and hacked him with a machete.

Published: 24th March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man who was on his way to meet a friend was hacked to death by a man and his son in Kancheepuram on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as S Thamizhvanan (23) from Anandan Street in the Kancheepuram district.

Police said, Thamizhvanan on Tuesday, was on his way to Sadhavaram village on a bike. At around 9 pm, when he was crossing the Military Road two men blocked his way and hacked him with a machete. “When the locals rushed in to save him, the assailants sped away in their bike,” said the police.

Kanchi Taluk Police registered a case and zeroed in on them. Police caught Raghu (58) while his son Gunasekar (27) escaped. Police after preliminary inquiries said Gunasekar had previous enmity with Thamizhvanan when the duo were working for a gangster in the locality. To eliminate Thamizhvanan, Gunasekar sought help from his father, said the police. A search is on for Gunasekar.

Youth hacked to death
