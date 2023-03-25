Home Cities Chennai

Chief secretary Irai Anbu to chair meet on flood mitigation, river restoration

The department is already carrying out flood mitigation works worth Rs 184 crore in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore. 

Published: 25th March 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:38 AM

Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu will discuss preparing proposals for river restoration works and flood mitigation with chief engineers and other officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Saturday.

The department is already carrying out flood mitigation works worth Rs 184 crore in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore. During his budget speech, Finance Minster Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that 12 flood mitigation works would be taken up at Rs 434 crore.

“We are now discussing which work needs priority. However, a decision would be taken only after talks on Saturday,” the official added. Adyar and Cooum river restoration projects will be executed through public-private partnership mode at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

WRD, Chennai Corporation with the help of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, will initiate the work. “There are a few plans to construct sewage treatment plants to prevent the discharge of water into the water bodies. After getting approval from the state government, tenders will be floated for the projects” the official said.

