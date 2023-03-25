Meth worth Rs 9 crore seized, two held in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major drug bust, the city police recently seized methamphetamine worth around `9 crore near Red Hills and arrested two people - A Rajkumar (35) and T Chandrasekar (42) - both from Padianallur near Red Hills.

Addressing the press at the North Beach police station on Friday, T S Anbu, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, said, “Last week about 317 gm of methamphetamine was seized by the police. In pursuance of the case, the police arrested the duo based on a tip-off.”

He added that this is the biggest seizure of drugs in the state. The peddlers aimed to supply recreational drugs to partygoers and college students. Financial transactions of the peddlers would be probed, said police.

R V Ramya Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police, North, who led the special team said the drug is in a category called mescaline, which is a highly hallucinogenic drug and costs around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per gm. “We are continuously trying to trace the network,” said Bharati.

After an investigation, police said a man named Arjun had smuggled it from Moreh, an international border town located on the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. Police said the source of the consignment is under investigation and efforts are on to trace the main accused.

All those who were involved in the trafficking will be arrested soon, said T S Anbu. He also said, “We are taking several steps to fight drug smuggling- on one hand, we are working on supply reduction and the other hand, we are focusing on demand reduction by conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges.”

