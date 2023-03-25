Outdoor courts, self-defence classes for corporation school girls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is looking to construct outdoor badminton or basketball courts for girl students in corporation schools under Nirbhaya Funds. This is to be done in tandem with self-defence training through judo and other sports.

“We have identified around 30 schools where the courts will be useful but since these are to be constructed in standard dimensions, we are checking whether these schools have the space to accommodate them,” said a senior corporation official.

This is part of the government initiative to encourage sports among girl students along with self-defence training under Nirbhaya Funds. Already, the civic body has been distributing sanitary napkins for corporation students under the Nirbhaya Scheme.

Apart from the schemes for girl students, the corporation has been rebranding corporation schools to attract more admissions. While the corporation schools witnessed increased admissions that crossed one lakh students in the last two years, this year too, the schools have managed to maintain the same strength. While the schools had around one lakh students in the last two years, the number is at around 98,000 this time.

The corporation has now added 139 schools from extended areas that were originally under the school education department, under its wing. The civic body is now inspecting these schools for infrastructure upgrades and/or repairs.

“We have started an overall inspection but since the handover has come during exam time, we have decided not to disrupt the students and teachers. We will be able to carry out a more detailed inspection once the vacation starts,” said a corporation official.

