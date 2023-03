TB-free Nilgiris awarded gold by PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nilgiris district was awarded for its ‘TB Free Status’ by PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Friday. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director, National Health Mission received a Gold Medal and Certificate of Appreciation.

Tamil Nadu also received recognition during the summit. According to the press release, Tiruchy and Tiruvarur districts also won gold medals. Krishnagiri district got bronze, it added. The event ‘One World Summit on Tuberculosis’ was held at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in this event.

Other winners

While Madurai, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvannamalai and Karur received silver medals, Krishnagiri district got bronze for their efforts towards eradicating tuberculosis.

