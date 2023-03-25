The messiah from Mogappair

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A grey Santro car passes by the Koyambedu bus stand every noon. Hundreds of tired faces mill around the vehicle, waiting for giant vessels to be unloaded by Marquise Daniel — their messiah, a ray of hope. “Thayir sadam, sambar sadam, lemon rice, tomato rice, Inniki enna? (What is there for today),” the kids ask each other. Marquise smiles and says, “Chicken biryani.” The excitement is palpable in the otherwise hungry air. It wasn’t biryani that had excited them, but Marquise’s mission to share food with them every day. Since 1998, this 65-year-old food soldier has been serving the needy.

Daily acts of altruism

Marquise’s routine is to wake up early and ensure all the ingredients are available for the day’s meal. His apartment in Mogappair East is rented out only to prepare and pack meals. Pointing to the room stored with sacks of rice, he says, “This is for one month. With God’s grace, I have always been able to buy everything that is needed,” and thanks the sponsors who donate money every month. Cooking begins at 7 am and continues till 11 am. Mary, his assistant, helps him with cooking, and Karthik manages the transportation. Adjusting his earpiece, Marquise says, “I have had a hearing problem since childhood. Hence, they are of great help to me.”

Carefully measuring the contents and mixing them in the huge vessel, he shares, “During Christmas and other special holidays, I used to notice that people used to give their used clothes to the needy. Even though this is also an act of service, I always thought why are we giving what we don’t want? I wanted to help people by giving them new clothes and good food.”

He started an orphanage along with his wife in 2005 and took care of more than 25 kids — from monitoring their health to providing them with food, clothes and education. Due to financial constraints, Marquise couldn’t continue this for a long time. But his initiative to provide breakfast and education to kids slowly extended to taking care of street-dwellers, and the needy. In 2016, when his mother and wife passed away, he was heartbroken by the fact that he couldn’t do much for them. From then on, he began giving food to people in the city every day except Sunday. In 2021, he was shattered again when his only son also passed away, but his will to help others kept him going. He says, “I had a lovely family and I received a lot of love from them. Whatever I am doing now is due to that love.”

Never say no

After a few hours of stirring, Marquise carefully hands the 13-kg vessel to Karthik. They place it in the car and get ready for the day’s work. The second vessel which weighs 25 kg came as an addition over the years when the number of people who needed lunch increased. Now, Marquise manages to serve food to almost 500 people.

After reciting his prayers, Marquise starts his journey. From Koyambedu police station to Mogappair East, the journey covers Anna Nagar, Kilpauk, Purasawalkam, and Vepery. The crowd greets him and sometimes even asks for prayer requests from him. He delivers food at the Koyambedu police station as giving food inside the bus stand is prohibited. At the Corporation of Chennai Jai Nagar Park, everyone queues up when they see his vehicle approach. On some days, Marquise also provides health care support and medical check-up for them. For this, he has partnered with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Madras Medical Mission, and Thai Moogambigai Dental College. After hours of interacting with the crowd, he returns home at 5 pm, prays and rests.

The lockdown made it hard to deliver food during the pandemic. After three years of struggles, he is now back to his mission. Even though he has a daily expenditure of almost `5,000, he isn’t worried about money as he believes that people will help him. He says, “Anbinale seyarathinale ellam seri aayidum.” It is this hope that everything will run smoothly because of love that keeps Marquise going.

