Bank staffer among five held for robbery in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police have arrested a gang of five men including a bank staff for robbing 174 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from two employees of a jewellery-making unit. The investigation revealed that they had been planning the robbery for two years.

Police sources said Rameshwar Lal runs a jewellery-making unit in Nerkundram and sells the jewels to several jewellery shops in Tiruvallur and other places. The ornaments were supplied through the staff to the jewellery shops. On March 20, Kalluram and Sohan were carrying jewellery on a two-wheeler to the shops at Nazarathpet, Pakkam and other places.

“After delivering them at two shops, they proceeded from Thamaraipakkam to Redhills. At 1.30 pm unidentified people who came on two bikes waylaid them and robbed 174 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.05 lakh in cash at Karaipettai village junction,” said a police officer.

On the orders of IG (North) N Kannan, eight special teams were formed to trace the suspects. After analysing clues and CCTV footage, police traced the suspects to Palavedu village near Thiruninravur.

Police arrested five men - Kamal Kishore, 31, who was working as an assistant manager in a bank at Anna Nagar, his associates Tamilmani, 28, Balaji, 29, Sugumar, 26 and Gladys, 30, and recovered 820g of gold jewellery, a car, two motorcycles and a knife from them. Police said Kishore and his gang came to know each other while playing Kabaddi.

Police said Kamal Kishore is a son of a jewellery shop owner.

“Kishore’s father purchased jewels from Rameshwar Lal. Kishore learnt that Lal does not bill the purchase to the jewellery stores to avoid paying tax. They committed the robbery thinking that the owner of the jewellery-making unit would not make any police complaint fearing the income tax department,” said a senior police officer.

