Chennai corporation releases list of top 100 property tax defaulters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Saturday released a list of the top 100 property tax defaulters who have defaulted in payments ranging from Rs 10.8 crore to Rs 7 lakh. The list features multiple Saravana Stores outlets at various locations in the city that together owe the civic body around Rs 1.4 crore in taxes. The highest defaulter on the list is RR Info Park Pvt Ltd at Mannurpet which owes the corporation Rs 10.84 crore.

According to the list, Saravana Stores Gold Palace on OMR owes the corporation Rs 47.8 lakh, Saravana Stores outlet at T Nagar’s Ranganathan street owes Rs 49 lakh, Saravana stores Gold Palace on Usman road owes Rs 19.3 lakh and the store at Velachery owes Rs 18.49 lakh of dues. As per corporation records, the dues were in the name of Y Pallakkudurai.

The Andhra Mahila Sabha at RA Puram owes Rs 17.3 lakh and the Andhra social and cultural association at T Nagar owes Rs 15.8 lakh. In addition, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited Polytechnic College at Manali owes Rs 1.27 crore in dues and CeeDeeYes Standard Towers on Velachery main road owes Rs 98.75 lakh in dues.

The city corporation also released the list of 100 cases pending in courts with dues ranging from Rs 8 crores to Rs 2 lakh. The list includes Sri Ramachandra Educational and Health Trust, Madras Race Club, Spencer and Company Ltd, Citadines OMR Apart Hotels, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and Chellamal College for Women at Guindy.

Outlets of Saravana Stores

Saravana Stores Gold Palace on OMR owes the corporation Rs 47.8 lakh, Saravana Stores outlet at T Nagar’s Ranganathan street owes Rs 49 lakh, Saravana stores Gold Palace on Usman road owes Rs 19.3 lakh and the store at Velachery owes Rs 18.49 lakh of dues

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Saturday released a list of the top 100 property tax defaulters who have defaulted in payments ranging from Rs 10.8 crore to Rs 7 lakh. The list features multiple Saravana Stores outlets at various locations in the city that together owe the civic body around Rs 1.4 crore in taxes. The highest defaulter on the list is RR Info Park Pvt Ltd at Mannurpet which owes the corporation Rs 10.84 crore. According to the list, Saravana Stores Gold Palace on OMR owes the corporation Rs 47.8 lakh, Saravana Stores outlet at T Nagar’s Ranganathan street owes Rs 49 lakh, Saravana stores Gold Palace on Usman road owes Rs 19.3 lakh and the store at Velachery owes Rs 18.49 lakh of dues. As per corporation records, the dues were in the name of Y Pallakkudurai. The Andhra Mahila Sabha at RA Puram owes Rs 17.3 lakh and the Andhra social and cultural association at T Nagar owes Rs 15.8 lakh. In addition, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited Polytechnic College at Manali owes Rs 1.27 crore in dues and CeeDeeYes Standard Towers on Velachery main road owes Rs 98.75 lakh in dues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The city corporation also released the list of 100 cases pending in courts with dues ranging from Rs 8 crores to Rs 2 lakh. The list includes Sri Ramachandra Educational and Health Trust, Madras Race Club, Spencer and Company Ltd, Citadines OMR Apart Hotels, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and Chellamal College for Women at Guindy. Outlets of Saravana Stores Saravana Stores Gold Palace on OMR owes the corporation Rs 47.8 lakh, Saravana Stores outlet at T Nagar’s Ranganathan street owes Rs 49 lakh, Saravana stores Gold Palace on Usman road owes Rs 19.3 lakh and the store at Velachery owes Rs 18.49 lakh of dues