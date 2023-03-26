Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation releases list of top 100 property tax defaulters

The highest defaulter on the list is RR Info Park Pvt Ltd at Mannurpet that owes the corporation Rs 10.84 crore.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ripon building, chennai corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Saturday released a list of the top 100 property tax defaulters who have defaulted in payments ranging from Rs 10.8 crore to Rs 7 lakh. The list features multiple Saravana Stores outlets at various locations in the city that together owe the civic body around Rs 1.4 crore in taxes. The highest defaulter on the list is RR Info Park Pvt Ltd at Mannurpet which owes the corporation Rs 10.84 crore.

According to the list, Saravana Stores Gold Palace on OMR owes the corporation Rs 47.8 lakh, Saravana Stores outlet at T Nagar’s Ranganathan street owes Rs 49 lakh, Saravana stores Gold Palace on Usman road owes Rs 19.3 lakh and the store at Velachery owes Rs 18.49 lakh of dues. As per corporation records, the dues were in the name of Y Pallakkudurai.  

The Andhra Mahila Sabha at RA Puram owes Rs 17.3 lakh and the Andhra social and cultural association at T Nagar owes Rs 15.8 lakh. In addition, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited Polytechnic College at Manali owes Rs 1.27 crore in dues and CeeDeeYes Standard Towers on Velachery main road owes Rs 98.75 lakh in dues.

The city corporation also released the list of 100 cases pending in courts with dues ranging from Rs 8 crores to Rs 2 lakh. The list includes Sri Ramachandra Educational and Health Trust, Madras Race Club, Spencer and Company Ltd, Citadines OMR Apart Hotels, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and Chellamal College for Women at Guindy.

Outlets of Saravana Stores

Saravana Stores Gold Palace on OMR owes the corporation Rs 47.8 lakh, Saravana Stores outlet at T Nagar’s Ranganathan street owes Rs 49 lakh, Saravana stores Gold Palace on Usman road owes Rs 19.3 lakh and the store at Velachery owes Rs 18.49 lakh of dues

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai corporation property tax defaulters
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp