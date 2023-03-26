Man commits suicide after murdering friend in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man murdered his friend in a drunken brawl and later died by suicide over fear of being caught by the police on Friday night. The deceased were identified as D Prabhakar, 36, in Narayana Palayam Street in Kancheepuram, and his friend Perumal, 38. Both of them were working as electricians. Police said Prabhakar lived with his parents after he got separated from his wife.

On Friday night, both were boozing near the new railway footbridge at Indira Nagar when they got into an argument. In the heat of it, Perumal attacked Prabhakar with a rock, killing him on the spot. Perumal fled the spot and reached Ponnerikarai lake in the district. “He ended his life after noticing two patrol policemen and we suspect that he thought they were there to catch him,” said a police officer.

While the patrol police were attempting to rescue Perumal, the Kanchi Taluk police received information that Prabhakar was found murdered near the railway footbridge. The body of Perumal was found on Saturday morning. Both bodies were sent to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for postmortem.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

