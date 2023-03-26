Man posing as PA to collector held in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram Cyber Crime police have arrested a man who was posing as the personal assistant to the district collector and attempted to swindle money from a textile shop owner.

The accused was identified as P Santhana Bharathi from the Pudukkottai district. The Kancheepuram police have taken him into custody. The complainant, SKB Gopinath, is an owner of a textile shop at Gandhi Salai in Kancheepuram.

“Gopinath received a phone call where a person claimed to be calling from the Kancheepuram collector office and posed as the personal assistant and demanded Rs 75,000 as a personal bribe for the collector,” said a police officer.

While the police were searching for the accused, Bharathi was already arrested in another case and remanded in prison.

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram Cyber Crime police have arrested a man who was posing as the personal assistant to the district collector and attempted to swindle money from a textile shop owner. The accused was identified as P Santhana Bharathi from the Pudukkottai district. The Kancheepuram police have taken him into custody. The complainant, SKB Gopinath, is an owner of a textile shop at Gandhi Salai in Kancheepuram. “Gopinath received a phone call where a person claimed to be calling from the Kancheepuram collector office and posed as the personal assistant and demanded Rs 75,000 as a personal bribe for the collector,” said a police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the police were searching for the accused, Bharathi was already arrested in another case and remanded in prison.