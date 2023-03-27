Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK functionary found murdered near Sriperumbudur

A 38-year-old man, who was an AIADMK functionary, was found murdered in Sriperumbudur on Saturday night.

Published: 27th March 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 38-year-old man, who was an AIADMK functionary, was found murdered in Sriperumbudur on Saturday night. The police are yet to identify the culprits. Special teams have been formed to probe the case.

According to Sriperumbudur police, the deceased was identified as Nagaraj of Kilai village near the Chennai - Bengaluru highway. The police said on Saturday night, Nagaraj was consuming liquor with four of his friends at an empty plot behind residential quarters there. He then sent two of his friends, Vijayakanth and Kannan, to buy more liquor.

When the duo returned, they found Nagaraj lying in a pool of blood. The other two were nowhere to be seen. On information, Sriperumbudur police reached the scene and rushed Nagaraj to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Investigations revealed Nagaraj allegedly had an altercation with a local history sheeter over his share in the bribe the man got from factories, among other things.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK functionary Sriperumbudur murder
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp