AIADMK functionary found murdered near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, who was an AIADMK functionary, was found murdered in Sriperumbudur on Saturday night. The police are yet to identify the culprits. Special teams have been formed to probe the case.

According to Sriperumbudur police, the deceased was identified as Nagaraj of Kilai village near the Chennai - Bengaluru highway. The police said on Saturday night, Nagaraj was consuming liquor with four of his friends at an empty plot behind residential quarters there. He then sent two of his friends, Vijayakanth and Kannan, to buy more liquor.

When the duo returned, they found Nagaraj lying in a pool of blood. The other two were nowhere to be seen. On information, Sriperumbudur police reached the scene and rushed Nagaraj to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Investigations revealed Nagaraj allegedly had an altercation with a local history sheeter over his share in the bribe the man got from factories, among other things.

