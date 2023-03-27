Ancient Siva temple’s connection with Thirugnanasambandar

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cheyyar in Thiruvannamalai District, situated approximately 110 km from Chennai and 28 km from Kanchipuram, is well-known for its historical connections. Originally known as Thiruvothur, it is home to an ancient and important Siva temple dedicated to Vedapurishwarar.

This temple has been praised in the Tamil verses (Thevaram) of Thirugananasambandar in the 7th century and hence it is one of the two hundred and seventy-five Padal Petra Sthalams (temples praised by the Nayanmars or important Saivite devotees). It is the eighth of the thirty-two Padal Petra Sthalams in the Tondaimandalam region (north Tamil Nadu).

It is said that a devotee had planted palm trees (panai maram in Tamil) on the banks of River Cheyyar and near the temple, but they were all male trees which did not yield fruits. The Jains are believed to have mocked at him. Thirugnanasambandar, on coming to know of this, changed the palm trees into female ones with his divine powers. A cluster of palm-trees can still be seen in the outer enclosure (prakaram).

Incidentally, the panai-maram is the Sthala Vriksham (sacred tree) of this temple. In a mandapam inside is a palm tree made of stone with a Siva Linga (Vedapurishwarar) in front and Thiruganasambandar standing closeby. This is to commemorate the miracle wrought by this Siva devotee here. Several other miracles performed by Thiruganasambandar are associated with this place.

The temple faces east with a tall seven-storey gopuram in front, entering which is a spacious prakaram with a dwajasthambam (flag-post) and a smaller gopuram inside. To the right is the sanctum for Goddess Parvati, worshipped here as Balakuchambikai Ambal, which also has a dwajasthambam in front. The niches (devakostha) of this sanctum have images of Ganesha, Mahalakshmi, Mahasarasvati, Brahmi and Vaishnavi.

The entrance to the main sanctum for Vedapurishwarar, a Swamyambhu (self-manifested Lingam), is adorned by a pair of beautiful dvarapalakas (door-guardians). The Chola-era pillars here stand testimony to the architectural antiquity of this temple. In the outer prakaram are seen many small Siva sanctums for Thirumoolanathar, Kalathinathar, Jambuligeshwarar, Arunachaleshwarar and Ekamreshwarar (representing the Pancha Bhuta Sthalams or temples for the five elements in Chidambaram, Kalahasti, Thiruvanaikka, Thiruvannamalai and Kanchipuram respectively).

The walls of this temple are covered with inscriptions, mainly belonging to the Chola times. The Brahmotsavam (annual festival) is celebrated for ten days in the Tamil month of Thai (mid-January to mid-February).

Sacred tree

The Sthala-vriksham is the palm tree (panai-maram in Tamil)

Sacred tank

The pushkarini is known as Kalyanakoti Tirtham

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

