Apollo holds chest summit amid Covid spike in Chennai

Published: 27th March 2023 12:32 PM

Apollo

Spike in influenza cases and long Covid-19 are emerging as persistent concerns | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With a surge in Covid-19 and influenza cases, Apollo Hospital organised the Chest Summit 2023 on Sunday. Speaking to the press, Dr Suresh Kumar, an infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals said, post Covid-19, patients are complaining about tiredness, and breathlessness while climbing stairs or walking.

Dr Suresh also said vaccines can prevent viral infections. Apollo is administering around 20,000 doses of influenza vaccines per year, and they start in September every year. People above 50 have a risk of pneumonia and vaccines will protect them. The summit was spearheaded by Dr R Narasimhan, a senior respiratory physician and in-charge of the endobronchial ultrasound and bronchial thermoplastic services. 

“We, at Apollo Hospitals, have been closely monitoring new strains of the virus and implementing cutting-edge treatments, surgical procedures, and interventions to stay ahead of the curve, The Apollo Chest Summit 2023 is a fantastic platform to demonstrate our preparedness, expertise, and rigour in healthcare delivery, particularly during times of disaster,” said Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group.

Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Image used for representational purpose only.
