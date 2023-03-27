Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation's budget focuses on roads, stormwater drains and education

The civic body projects a property tax collection of Rs 1680 crores in the year 2023-2024. 

Published: 27th March 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 01:34 PM

GCC Mayor R Priya presents the budget 2023-24 at the council meeting held at Ripon building, in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai corporation Mayor R Priya presented her second corporation budget on Monday, with roads, stormwater drains and education taking centre stage. 

With the revenue deficit at Rs 335 crores, the budget allocated Rs 881.2 crores for bus route roads and Rs 1,482 crores for stormwater drains. To construct new bridges and widen existing ones, Rs 102.5 crores has been allocated and Rs 260.5 crores has been allocated for solid waste management in the city. 

Among major announcements, the city corporation is looking to counter haphazard parking in the city by forming a dedicated parking and transportation development committee. The on-street parking, which is managed by private companies in zones 8,9 and 10, will be extended to other zones.

A model school will be constructed at the cost of Rs 6.26 crores at the government higher secondary school with a contribution of Rs 3.13 crores from Capital and Hope Foundation India

Under ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’, the mayor will address the grievances of city residents in all 15 zones of the city corporation. Residents can hand over petitions to the mayor at the regional offices. From the year 2023-2024, the ward development funds per councillor will be increased from Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakhs per year. 
 

