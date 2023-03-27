Curtains up for queer conversations

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chain of abuse engulfs the three characters in the Tamil play Victims. For 13-year-old Kalyan, it is the humiliation from his father and his peers and the physical abuse from his relatives that suffocates him. Isai, a 26-year-old queer person is strangled by the traumatic experiences of his teacher and strangers.

For Prakash, it is love and his freedom to live as a queer person which is being restricted. He is chained from loving another boy from a different caste.

Victims by Queer Theatre was recently staged at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum for LangFest 2023. This theatre group from Puducherry formed six months ago, brings to stage the stories that were once sidelined without any restrictions; the ideas and issues far from the heteronormative radar. As the name suggests, they are up for telling queer stories.

Speaking about the audience response, Seetha, a member of Queer Theatre and PhD scholar from Pondicherry University, says, “There was definitely some floating crowd. We also saw people who couldn’t stand the content and stepped out. There were also people who couldn’t handle the strong emotions as the play portrays homophobic violence that queer people face when they grow up in a heteronormative environment.” Despite such reactions, the troupe continues to give a platform for queer artists. On World Theatre Day, CE takes a look at their journey of portraying vibrant colours of revolution on stage.

Creating a change

Reading ‘Theatre of the Oppressed’ and researching more about queer community and theatre, Kalyan, founder of Queer Theatre, a student of MA Theatre Arts at Pondicherry University, found that there is little or no representation of the queer community at large. They say, “As a queer person myself, I saw that the theatre is often restricted to the binary divisions. The queer people are playing roles of heterosexuals and telling their stories when they don’t have the opportunity to be themselves and tell their own tales of oppression.”

Thus, the idea of starting the group came to Kalyan. Through interactions with their friends, the beads of a new theatre group were strung into a necklace of hope. They had also approached Seetha, who was working on a paper about queer theatres as livelihood and safe spaces for queer artistes. “There is a range of struggles the queer people go through. It varies based on the intersectionalities like class, caste, religion, rural or urban background, kind of domicile, family you come from, gender etc. Even though queerness is one factor that unites most of us, everyone has a different story to tell,” Seetha says.

Inspired by their personal lives and what they have heard from their dear ones, the team came up with their first production, Victims. Since most of the members are still at the university, the group found places to meet up and discuss ideas. Seetha says, “For practise, our friend Salai Selvam helped us out by providing a space at Auroville,” adding that it might be difficult after they step out of the university as there are no venues confirmed yet.

Reality in regional language

With Victims, the group highlights the need for queer stories in regional languages. Manish Kumar, director and writer of the play, says, “Victims tells stories of abuse. Out of the three stories, I wrote two in Hindi and then with the help of everyone, we translated it to Tamil.”

The actors and other members note that it is easy to exhibit their emotions in one’s own mother tongue rather than opting for any other language. Speaking about the importance of telling regional stories, Isai Prakash, an actor in Victims and member of Queer Theatre says, “In Tamil Nadu itself I personally know six to eight queer couples who are living their lives happily, even with the legal restrictions. There are no documents or evidence to show their lives to other people. When people are ignorant about the LGBTQIA+ community and sometimes when their knowledge is only limited to the trans community alone, it is difficult for people to understand queer lives.”

Building a community

With their next play in the pipeline, the team also hopes to conduct workshops on gender and sexuality. For Kalyan and Seetha, being involved in the play and theatre was a therapeutic process. “The whole process is cathartic. We talk about the abuses and share the most vulnerable moments with the audience, to let everyone know that nobody is alone,” shares Seetha.

More than a theatre group, the team aspires to build a community and a safe space for all queer artistes and allies. Ruthra Kumar, who handles marketing, shares, “Currently we have our Instagram page through which we interact with the audience. We are also setting up a mailing list, taking suggestions from people. A blog where people can write about queer issues, and share their stories is in the making.”

To sustain and expand, the group with their sheer will is ready to fight various restrictions imposed against them. Ruth, who manages the finances, says, “Out of all the challenges we face right now, building a livelihood out of the theatre is the greatest. A few of us have other jobs that pay the bills but there should be enough money to at least sustain the group. A lot of people in the art field are taken for granted under the pretext of gaining experience. Such things should change and eventually, an artiste should be able to make money from their art. We welcome all sponsorships and collaborations. After all, our motto is to create a dialogue.”

Through their productions, they portray an urgency to fight discriminations that saturate the stage. A space to unlearn and relearn is ultimately what they ask for.

