In Kadambari’s forest of thought

CHENNAI: In the heart of a dense forest with trees as old as time, a girl named Kadambari with one braid and one ponytail poses a question to her trusty striped tiger companion Neni: What is it to be truly human? Can we uphold it? This girl, born from a star and the ability to communicate with animals, is gripped by the vines of anger and persistent questions.

While the Ancient Greeks frequented the sprawling Lyceum and agoras for their philosophical debates, V Excel Educational Trust has chosen the jungle (alternatively, the stage) for their play Kadambari to ponder theirs.

Traversing deeper into the forest and visiting a village steeped in materialistic desires, Kadambari and Neni untangle these thoughts. “Kadambari, who lives in a hunter family, eventually experiences betrayal from humankind and goes out into the world…it’s her journey from that shock and disgust to going deeply inward,” explains Neha Bharadwaj, a teacher at V Excel and a director of the play.

Along with the protagonist, over 160 cast members 140 students with special needs and teachers from the school — will examine materialism and brotherhood. After a gap of three years since their last play The Last Leaf of Lorien, and three months of practise, V Excel is set to bring magic to the stage soon.

“Moving and speaking is a challenge for our children. So to get up and walk from one part of the stage to the other or step into a spotlight is challenging. It’s not like they don’t understand, but for the body to obey the command, it’s overwhelming. But they said, can we work on the movements being simple, beautiful, and rhythmic,” says Neha.

Roots in anthroposophy

The plot is based on the meditative third lecture in the Study of Man by Austrian philosopher Dr Rudolf Steiner and his school of thought anthroposophy.

“In the lecture, Steiner says that if man was not on Earth then the evolution of Earth would be different. And man is somebody who needs to be there to guide evolution. But is he doing that? He has been given free will but is he taking care of the animal kingdom, the plant kingdom, the mineral kingdom?...the play asks if we can truly live with respect and love for each other, overcoming petty likes and dislikes between each other.”

The main storyline was conjured up by Neha, Puja Bhalla, and V Excel alumni Akshaya Nathan and Sabari Shekar. Unlike conventional plays but in line with the heart of the school’s approach, a community of parents teachers, students, and alumni sketched out and contributed to the chapters and ending of Kadambari.

“What children asked us to do was to write a synopsis and send it to some of our parents, and people who studied Study of Man, and ask them, what would somebody do after this point?” explains Neha.

Shining under spotlight

Behind the scenes, the director also recalls the vibrant atmosphere of gearing up for a play and the joy of watching children shine on stage. The process of practising for the drama was filled with layers of ideas and back-and-forth learning for teachers and students. Citing the example of a student Divyang giving teachers exercises such as listening to messages from the wind for five minutes, she mentions he eventually concluded that the play was about learning to listen.

Beyond the play, the audience will experience “seeing that all these people can come together like this in love...even if people don’t know anthroposophy, they are all human beings. If you have faith in human beings, there’s potential there,” Neha signs off.

‘Kadambari’ will be staged on March 31 at 5 pm at Narada Gana Sabha.

About the Trust

V Excel Educational Trust, run by Dr Vasudha Prakash, aims to promote social inclusion and societal participation of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

