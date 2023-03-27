‘Influencer’ held for breaking into house, stealing in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To finance her lavish lifestyle, a 33-year-old woman, who claims to be a social media influencer, broke into a locked house and stole a gold chain and cash.

She was arrested by Peerkankaranai police on Saturday for allegedly stealing a three-sovereign gold chain and Rs 10,000 in cash. The woman identified as Aneesh Kumari broke into a house near Perungalatgur last week since she knew where the occupants kept the key while they were out of town. When the occupants returned from their vacation, they found the valuables missing and lodged a police complaint.

Based on it, the police analysed CCTV footage and arrested the woman. During an investigation, the woman confessed to stealing the valuables to finance her lavish lifestyle. She urged the police not to release her photographs to the media as it would bring down her social media followers.

The police recovered the cash from the woman’s refrigerator. She had allegedly told the police that she had spent the cash. The woman was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

