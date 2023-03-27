Home Cities Chennai

‘Influencer’ held for breaking into house, stealing in Chennai

To finance her lavish lifestyle, a 33-year-old woman, who claims to be a social media influencer, broke into a locked house and stole a gold chain and cash. 

Published: 27th March 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To finance her lavish lifestyle, a 33-year-old woman, who claims to be a social media influencer, broke into a locked house and stole a gold chain and cash. 

She was arrested by Peerkankaranai police on Saturday for allegedly stealing a three-sovereign gold chain and Rs 10,000 in cash. The woman identified as Aneesh Kumari broke into a house near Perungalatgur last week since she knew where the occupants kept the key while they were out of town. When the occupants returned from their vacation, they found the valuables missing and lodged a police complaint.

Based on it, the police analysed CCTV footage and arrested the woman. During an investigation, the woman confessed to stealing the valuables to finance her lavish lifestyle. She urged the police not to release her photographs to the media as it would bring down her social media followers. 

The police recovered the cash from the woman’s refrigerator. She had allegedly told the police that she had spent the cash. The woman was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media influencer Peerkankaranai police
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp