Lawyer hacked to death by gang near Perungudi in Chennai

A 33-year-old lawyer was hacked to death by a gang near Perungudi on Saturday night. The city police have formed special teams to nab the culprits.

Published: 27th March 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 33-year-old lawyer was hacked to death by a gang near Perungudi on Saturday night. The city police have formed special teams to nab the culprits. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
According to Thoraipakkam police, the deceased was identified as Jai Ganesh.

He was practising at the Metropolitan Magistrate Courts in Saidapet. On Saturday, he was playing cricket with friends at a playground near Saidapet. After playing, he was returning home around 9 pm on his bike.
When he was near Perungudi, a gang on bikes waylaid him and started hacking him with knives. Jai Ganesh sustained grievous injuries and collapsed. The gang then fled.

Passersby rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was then sent for postmortem. Ganesh’s friends, families and some lawyers staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding strict action against the killers. Only after the police assured them of swift justice, the protesters left. Senior police officers visited the spot and conducted inquiries. Special teams were formed to identify and nab the culprits.

