Home Cities Chennai

Over 500 students take part in UK education expo in Chennai

More than 500 students participated in the UK education expo organised by the Global Study Link in Chennai on Sunday. Representatives from several universities in the UK guided students.

Published: 27th March 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

UK education expo

Chennai's biggest UK Education Expo was organised on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  More than 500 students participated in the UK education expo organised by the Global Study Link in Chennai on Sunday. Representatives from several universities in the UK guided students.

“We are approved by the British Council and assist the students till they are settled in their college. There are more job opportunities for the students in the UK once they complete their courses,” said Nagarajan Sreenivasan, branch manager of the Global Study Link.

Global Study Link has 14 years of experience and has helped more than 30,000 students study abroad. It has offices in six locations in India, and two offices in the UK, including one in London, and has direct partnerships with more than 100 universities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK education expo Global Study Link
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp