Over 500 students take part in UK education expo in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 500 students participated in the UK education expo organised by the Global Study Link in Chennai on Sunday. Representatives from several universities in the UK guided students.

“We are approved by the British Council and assist the students till they are settled in their college. There are more job opportunities for the students in the UK once they complete their courses,” said Nagarajan Sreenivasan, branch manager of the Global Study Link.

Global Study Link has 14 years of experience and has helped more than 30,000 students study abroad. It has offices in six locations in India, and two offices in the UK, including one in London, and has direct partnerships with more than 100 universities.

