Spotlight on a writer’s life has the audience in a trance

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind, an accomplished writer’s life is chronicled as a stage play, thanks to the meticulous ways of Koothu-p-pattarai. A new attempt in the annals of the Tamil stage, Naan Pudhumaipithan is all about the travails of an unsung writer C Viruthachalam, penning under the pseudonym of Pudhumaipithan.

One of the most influential and revolutionary writers of Tamil fiction, his works had the hallmark of social satire, progressive thinking and outspoken criticism of the trusted conventions. In a short career (1930-45), a collection of 100 short stories, an equal number of essays came from his heart, true to himself and the varied characters he wrote, relishing the licence a writer is entitled to.

Hostility was a word Puthumaipithan learned to accept and live with it, even when stressed to the limits of adverse poverty. Adhering to the dictum of hunger chasing the ones with the might of the pen, director KS Karuna Prasad, with tonnes of experience in the world of Koothu-p-pattarai, dishes out a fare, rich in content and substance.

Inspired by the work of Italian writer Luigi Piandello in Six Characters In Search Of An Author, Prasad brings the imaginary characters alive. The confrontations between the writer and the characters are in the showroom class giving an insight as to what could be in the storehouse.

Each character plays the part to perfection, the pick being the Kamala character played by R Sridevi. Her anguish in the hunger door not being driven out by the accepted writings of her husband had that element of frustration, so conspicuous in every household. P Ajay Aravind is an apt choice as the writer, who has the power to see the characters with figments of imagination and realism.

To Prasad’s credit, he sticks to the facts of writer S Ramakrishnan, who had spent considerable time going through the life of the writer. Retaining the essence of the words was a conscious decision, said Ramakrishnan, “as it would have meant diluting the essence. The words were simple and easy to register. I am happy that the audience could connect with that. It was a golden period of Tamil fiction writing.”

Professionalism was at the fore of the play with the focus on the lead and the director marshalling his resources to play around the characters and not playing to the gallery. The unstinted support of the side characters — S Ramar, E Karthick, S Riyazhini, G Paulraj and N Chandrasekar — was the oxygen the script demanded. C Ravindran (lighting), Vengadessin (sets-costume), M Ramesh Bharathi (vocal), C Raveendran (lighting design) and V Elayaperumal (Production Manager) had their task cut out.

That the work of Puthumaipithan has been extensively reviewed, debated and deliberated for well over six decades after his untimely demise at 42, is a reflection of the impact and smooth career strides. A writer’s curse to be ever down in not satiating the hunger of his family is told with harsh facts where competition in the field had boiled down to the caste feelings.



