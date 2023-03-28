Chennai corporation expects to keep revenue deficit down, focuses on education

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya presented her second corporation budget, for the fiscal year 2023-24, on Monday. The corporation expects to keep its revenue deficit at Rs 334.59 crore, which is Rs 183 crore lesser than the revised estimates for 2022-23.

“One of the main reasons we have been able to bring down the revenue deficit is due to the revision of property taxes along with the improved collection. Now, there are targets for collection and collection methods have been strengthened,” said Taxation and Finance Committee chairperson Sarbajaya Das. Another contributing factor is the finance commission grant that has been increased from Rs 580 crore last year to approximately Rs 850 crore this year.

Apart from a focus on infrastructure like roads and stormwater drains, this year education saw a significant jump in budgetary allocation with Rs 110 crore. Speaking to TNIE, Mayor R Priya said, “We drafted the budget with education as a major area of focus. I wanted to make sure that we did whatever was possible as far as education is concerned.”

Mayor R Priya presented the budget at the Ripon Building on Monday | P Jawahar

For the improvement of bus route roads under Singara Chennai 2.0 and Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund, Rs 881.2 crore was allocated along with Rs 1,482.7 crore for stormwater drains. According to last year’s revised estimates, bus route roads and stormwater drains were allocated Rs 162.2 crore and Rs 1,858.45 crore respectively.

While last year, the civic body came close to collecting Rs 1,500 crore in property tax as per the revised estimates, this year, it hopes to collect Rs 1,680 crore. Putting the projected increase in property tax into context, a senior corporation official said, “We are targeting better collection efficiency. Our collection efficiency has already come up this year but we are looking to increase it. We are also looking to carry out a reassessment of under-assessed properties through private players which are also expected to boost collection.”

Construction of new bridges and widening of existing ones is expected to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 102.5 crore. For solid waste management, Rs 260.5 crore has been allocated and Rs 77 crore for parks and playgrounds.

Major announcements

1. Dedicated parking and transport management committee comprising eight officials. On-street parking to be extended to all zones

2. Online facilities for downloading certificates for name transfer of property tax and appealing for reassessment. For senior citizens, tax collectors will collect payment from homes if booked through the Namma Chennai app or 1913 toll-free helpline

3. ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ scheme, wherein the mayor will meet the public directly and receive petitions

4. Modern fish markets to be set up at Chintadripet and Besant Nagar at Rs 2.69 crore and Rs 80 lakh respectively

5. Wards to be rated for cleanliness and the top three wards in each zone will be awarded

6. A dedicated monitoring centre will come up at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet. Steps will be taken to secure National Quality Assurance Standards certificates for five urban primary healthcare centres in the first phase

7. Integration of the town planning department’s building approval software with the corporation’s revenue department

8. Councillor ward development funds are to be increased from `35 lakh to `40 lakh

9. New website to enable residents to book community halls and commercial buildings

10. Out of the 64 announcements made during last year’s budget session, 35 have been completed, work is in progress for 28 and one will be taken up in this financial year

