Chennai Photo Biennale: Kanavu, nurturing the dreams of female storytellers   

Chandhini R and Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Murugeswari M was on a quest to portray the lives of the indigenous people in the Western Ghats. Through Thedum Theneekkal her camera voiced their daily life and the struggles they faced while honey-hunting. Lavanya K focused her lens on J Ali Basha who has been giving free food and education to the underprivileged and poor students in Tiruvottiyur for 30 years.

Zenithian, was an ode to his teaching career that groomed a lot of children in Chennai. Kaivannam introduces the audience to wildlife art and the works of artists from Murungapakkam village in Puducherry. Pushpanjali Sivakumar presented the need for wildlife conservation and the upliftment of artists through the film. For Sowndarya Magesh, the life of Suganthi, a sea worker and certified shell-crafting trainer from Rameshwaram inspired Si(r)ppikul Muthu.

Though the narratives are different in each documentary, the everyday fight for survival was a common thread that passed through the films taken by the Kanavu fellowship group that was screened at ‘The Women’s Month Film Screening’ organised by Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) in collaboration with Thinnai Talkies at Svah, Besant Nagar, over the weekend. Aimed at celebrating women behind the lens and accelerating dialogues around the gender gap, the theme of the two-day event was autonomy.

“March is the month of Women’s Day. We at CPB dedicate the whole month to women photographers and cinematographers. Combining a set of activities, workshops, and panel discussions, this year’s programme provides a deep insight into photography and life as a photographer. The most important celebration is the graduation of the storytellers who had received the Kanavu fellowship. Screening their documentaries, their training comes to an end. Now they are ready to enter into the professional field of photography,” shared Priya Banik, programme manager.

A panel discussion was held on Sunday

Apart from the screenings, there was also a panel discussion that aimed at informing and inspiring first-time filmmakers in the audience, which included a lot of women. The panel, consisting of Kutti Revathi (lyricist, activist and filmmaker), Sethulakshmi (founder of Sethu Foundation) and Nandalal (senior video journalist, The New Indian Express), discussed the idea of individual autonomy in the field of filmmaking.

Clicks of creativity

The hall was adorned with framed stills that portrayed glimpses of life from different parts of Tamil Nadu. While everybody was busy watching their works and appreciating their efforts, the Kanavu fellows shared how the fellowship had provided the courage and confidence to pursue their passion.

The importance of women telling the stories came to the fore, with Si(r)ppikul Muthu. From diving into the ocean to collecting shells and selling them as hand-crafted products, for Suganthi, the sea is her home. To secure the lives of people associated with the business, she requested the government to offer the necessary gear and equipment for safe diving. The story that resonates with willpower feels even more pronounced when we come to know that passion came calling for homemaker, Sowndarya, at the right time. “After I got married, I thought I will remain just a homemaker. But this fellowship opportunity was a career breakthrough for me and changed my life,” she said. “Even though I had known the basics of photography, the fellowship and the opportunities they had provided taught me how it can be a career option.” She became Ramanathapuram’s first female photographer.

Camera was a new tool for Lavanya, Pushpanjali and Murugeswari. But their desire to learn more made them master the craft. Lavanya said, “We only knew how to click a photo. It was indeed a great revelation to learn about the intricacies of photography. There is so much technicality involved in each frame.”

Thedum Theneekkal shows a glimpse of the harmonious co-existence of tribals with nature and their demands for a fair price for their forest products. Hailing from Theni, Murugeshwari said she was introduced to the world of digital storytelling only after joining the fellowship. “I thought photography is just about clicking pictures. But after a year of professional learning, I realised how it could be used to tell stories. I am a social worker, and now my knowledge in this helps me in documenting and throwing light on some pressing concerns,” she said.

(L-R) Lavanya K, Pushpanjali Sivakumar, Murugeswari M, Sowndarya Magesh

The fellowship has helped Murugeswari gain perspectives on films and life. Her determination to serve society has only become stronger as she is now armed with a camera. She hopes to zoom into the realities that urgently need attention. “There is a lot of effort that goes beyond creating a documentary or clicking a photo. The fellowship was an opportunity to learn every basic skill from setting up the camera and adjusting the lighting to editing. I graduate with the hope that I can make more movies. Today my 10-minute documentary was screened, next year I hope to come back with a 30-minute-long documentary,” she said.

Many of the women at the event expressed the strength that the camera gave them, and how understanding the impact of filmmaking gave them the realisation of its power. Echoing this sentiment, Pushpanjali said that becoming a filmmaker made her realise her untapped potential. “In the last year, I learnt about the technical side, the importance of research and scripting, and more. I never thought I would stand here as a filmmaker today,” she said. She wishes to pursue photography as a career and specialise in baby photography.

Presenting the potentials

Tapping into their unknown potential was a recurring theme at the event, and it is something panellist Kutti Revathi also succinctly addressed. “When women realise they have the right to control their affairs, no one can stop them. I also feel because of the fight put forth by our ancestors this generation has a unique spirit to rise above the constructs of age and gender and express themselves through art.” This statement by Revathi is something that city-based Lavanya echoes. “I love photography, but I couldn’t pursue it as I had to take care of my family. This fellowship was indeed liberating and has taken me to a position where I can make a living out of my passion,” she added.

If untapped potential was one theme, liberation was the other, and it is something Nandalal feels is important for the collectives being formed. “Above all, I feel artists and technicians should not be seen through a gender lens but be known for their creative spirit and skill set. There is a need for more socially aware collectives, founded by women, and for women in various fields to ensure representation, inclusivity, and autonomy,” he noted.

A still from ‘Kaivannam’

The theme of autonomy was best seen in two independent documentaries — Made in Madras, the story of a soccer player Sangeetha, by Shikha Kumari, and Nokkuvidya, a life of a lone string puppeteer, by Reshmi Radhakrishnan — that were screened on Saturday, and the Priya Naresh’s Small-Time Cinema. The film, which shows how two YouTube filmmaking groups from Pakistan’s Balochistan and India’s Assam, rise over the identity crisis and complex history to pursue their passion for films, was a testament to the kind of stories the women told at the event, and the kind of struggles they go through to tell them.

Of the many takeaways from the event, one striking last word was by Sethulakshmi, who observed that although a space for dialogues through documentaries and art is empowering, there is one other aspect that often slips under the radar. “Why wait for such screenings and panels to speak about these social concerns? Let such conversations begin and continue at home. After all, change starts at home.”

The fellowship is a step toward resolving the persistent gender imbalance in the industry. Announcing that the team is awaiting the next batch of applicants, Gayatri, founder of CPB foundation said, “Kanavu fellowship is a one-year-long mentorship programme open to all women from Tamil Nadu. It helps you build a career in photography and filmmaking through a series of lectures, workshops, exhibitions and assignments with the city’s best. Applications are open for our third batch. The deadline to apply is March 30.”

CHENNAI : Murugeswari M was on a quest to portray the lives of the indigenous people in the Western Ghats. Through Thedum Theneekkal her camera voiced their daily life and the struggles they faced while honey-hunting. Lavanya K focused her lens on J Ali Basha who has been giving free food and education to the underprivileged and poor students in Tiruvottiyur for 30 years. Zenithian, was an ode to his teaching career that groomed a lot of children in Chennai. Kaivannam introduces the audience to wildlife art and the works of artists from Murungapakkam village in Puducherry. Pushpanjali Sivakumar presented the need for wildlife conservation and the upliftment of artists through the film. For Sowndarya Magesh, the life of Suganthi, a sea worker and certified shell-crafting trainer from Rameshwaram inspired Si(r)ppikul Muthu. Though the narratives are different in each documentary, the everyday fight for survival was a common thread that passed through the films taken by the Kanavu fellowship group that was screened at ‘The Women’s Month Film Screening’ organised by Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) in collaboration with Thinnai Talkies at Svah, Besant Nagar, over the weekend. Aimed at celebrating women behind the lens and accelerating dialogues around the gender gap, the theme of the two-day event was autonomy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “March is the month of Women’s Day. We at CPB dedicate the whole month to women photographers and cinematographers. Combining a set of activities, workshops, and panel discussions, this year’s programme provides a deep insight into photography and life as a photographer. The most important celebration is the graduation of the storytellers who had received the Kanavu fellowship. Screening their documentaries, their training comes to an end. Now they are ready to enter into the professional field of photography,” shared Priya Banik, programme manager. A panel discussion was held on SundayApart from the screenings, there was also a panel discussion that aimed at informing and inspiring first-time filmmakers in the audience, which included a lot of women. The panel, consisting of Kutti Revathi (lyricist, activist and filmmaker), Sethulakshmi (founder of Sethu Foundation) and Nandalal (senior video journalist, The New Indian Express), discussed the idea of individual autonomy in the field of filmmaking. Clicks of creativity The hall was adorned with framed stills that portrayed glimpses of life from different parts of Tamil Nadu. While everybody was busy watching their works and appreciating their efforts, the Kanavu fellows shared how the fellowship had provided the courage and confidence to pursue their passion. The importance of women telling the stories came to the fore, with Si(r)ppikul Muthu. From diving into the ocean to collecting shells and selling them as hand-crafted products, for Suganthi, the sea is her home. To secure the lives of people associated with the business, she requested the government to offer the necessary gear and equipment for safe diving. The story that resonates with willpower feels even more pronounced when we come to know that passion came calling for homemaker, Sowndarya, at the right time. “After I got married, I thought I will remain just a homemaker. But this fellowship opportunity was a career breakthrough for me and changed my life,” she said. “Even though I had known the basics of photography, the fellowship and the opportunities they had provided taught me how it can be a career option.” She became Ramanathapuram’s first female photographer. Camera was a new tool for Lavanya, Pushpanjali and Murugeswari. But their desire to learn more made them master the craft. Lavanya said, “We only knew how to click a photo. It was indeed a great revelation to learn about the intricacies of photography. There is so much technicality involved in each frame.” Thedum Theneekkal shows a glimpse of the harmonious co-existence of tribals with nature and their demands for a fair price for their forest products. Hailing from Theni, Murugeshwari said she was introduced to the world of digital storytelling only after joining the fellowship. “I thought photography is just about clicking pictures. But after a year of professional learning, I realised how it could be used to tell stories. I am a social worker, and now my knowledge in this helps me in documenting and throwing light on some pressing concerns,” she said. (L-R) Lavanya K, Pushpanjali Sivakumar, Murugeswari M, Sowndarya Magesh The fellowship has helped Murugeswari gain perspectives on films and life. Her determination to serve society has only become stronger as she is now armed with a camera. She hopes to zoom into the realities that urgently need attention. “There is a lot of effort that goes beyond creating a documentary or clicking a photo. The fellowship was an opportunity to learn every basic skill from setting up the camera and adjusting the lighting to editing. I graduate with the hope that I can make more movies. Today my 10-minute documentary was screened, next year I hope to come back with a 30-minute-long documentary,” she said. Many of the women at the event expressed the strength that the camera gave them, and how understanding the impact of filmmaking gave them the realisation of its power. Echoing this sentiment, Pushpanjali said that becoming a filmmaker made her realise her untapped potential. “In the last year, I learnt about the technical side, the importance of research and scripting, and more. I never thought I would stand here as a filmmaker today,” she said. She wishes to pursue photography as a career and specialise in baby photography. Presenting the potentials Tapping into their unknown potential was a recurring theme at the event, and it is something panellist Kutti Revathi also succinctly addressed. “When women realise they have the right to control their affairs, no one can stop them. I also feel because of the fight put forth by our ancestors this generation has a unique spirit to rise above the constructs of age and gender and express themselves through art.” This statement by Revathi is something that city-based Lavanya echoes. “I love photography, but I couldn’t pursue it as I had to take care of my family. This fellowship was indeed liberating and has taken me to a position where I can make a living out of my passion,” she added. If untapped potential was one theme, liberation was the other, and it is something Nandalal feels is important for the collectives being formed. “Above all, I feel artists and technicians should not be seen through a gender lens but be known for their creative spirit and skill set. There is a need for more socially aware collectives, founded by women, and for women in various fields to ensure representation, inclusivity, and autonomy,” he noted. A still from ‘Kaivannam’The theme of autonomy was best seen in two independent documentaries — Made in Madras, the story of a soccer player Sangeetha, by Shikha Kumari, and Nokkuvidya, a life of a lone string puppeteer, by Reshmi Radhakrishnan — that were screened on Saturday, and the Priya Naresh’s Small-Time Cinema. The film, which shows how two YouTube filmmaking groups from Pakistan’s Balochistan and India’s Assam, rise over the identity crisis and complex history to pursue their passion for films, was a testament to the kind of stories the women told at the event, and the kind of struggles they go through to tell them. Of the many takeaways from the event, one striking last word was by Sethulakshmi, who observed that although a space for dialogues through documentaries and art is empowering, there is one other aspect that often slips under the radar. “Why wait for such screenings and panels to speak about these social concerns? Let such conversations begin and continue at home. After all, change starts at home.” The fellowship is a step toward resolving the persistent gender imbalance in the industry. Announcing that the team is awaiting the next batch of applicants, Gayatri, founder of CPB foundation said, “Kanavu fellowship is a one-year-long mentorship programme open to all women from Tamil Nadu. It helps you build a career in photography and filmmaking through a series of lectures, workshops, exhibitions and assignments with the city’s best. Applications are open for our third batch. The deadline to apply is March 30.”