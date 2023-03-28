Chennai's multi-disciplinary artist demystifies dilemmas through doodles

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stutz, the recently released documentary of Jonah Hill about his therapist Phil Stutz has received praise worldwide for deconstructing therapy and mental health, and presenting it subtly and funnily. Through a series of conversations and notes, the documentary introduces various tools the therapist uses to deal with life’s great dilemmas and minor necessities. While sharing one’s vulnerability is difficult, converting vulnerabilities and raw feelings into art takes a creative mind and a lot of courage. Pragathi Shankar, a multi-disciplinary artist from Chennai, also doesn’t shy away from finding art through therapy.

Her notes from the therapist and takeaways are now colourful sketches that convey mental health in a simple format to the audience. Launching her online store of doodles and posters, she intends to reach out to a wider audience. After experimenting with traditional paintings and portraits, she has now created Lady Pragaga, a fictional character who fiercely expresses her feelings, without any inhibitions, on her art page on Instagram.

It was in 2022 when Pragathi challenged herself to draw 365 sketches — a sketch every day to deal with her emotions. A sketch of a woman with unusually long hands wired around herself symbolising a self-hug poses the possibility of empathising with oneself. Another sketch has five faces stuck to a single body makes it slant sideways due to the extra weight.

The character in the sketch says, “I carry the sadness of all the versions of myself and it weighs a lot.” In the next sketch where a mother and daughter walk hand-in-hand, the daughter asks her mother if she can go out and play. The mother replies, “Can I come with you? I will teach you the game of how to accept love.” In a sketch titled, ‘It is too much,’ Pragathi draws a person sitting alone whose head is scribbled with a lot of colours denoting the noise inside their head and the irony of being alone. Pragathi shares, “During the lockdown, I started putting up my artwork on Instagram. First, it was mindless scribbles experimenting with oil pastels. Then slowly, I switched to articulating my thoughts through my sketches. As advised by my therapist, I also started to take these paintings to my therapy sessions. They slowly became a medium for me to sit down with my thoughts and experience them.”

Work stress, overthinking, depression, healing, self-love, sex, relationships and personal experiences are the major themes of her drawings. The artist also experiments with digital illustrations and abstract gradients. Through her illustrations, she intends to convey her unlearning and re-learnings and speak about taboo topics. In a digital illustration where a woman is shown surfing in the sea, she talks about the harmful effects of using certain sanitary napkins. The women’s surfing pad in the picture is a sanitary napkin and the red-coloured sea symbolises blood. “Through art, you can talk about anything. The same complex ideas are presented in a visually appealing and much simpler way for everyone to understand,” she says.

Being outspoken through art has its merits and demerits. But the encouragement from her friends and followers on social media motivates her to continue this work. She says, “The greatest thing about creating my artwork is that I get to connect with a lot of like-minded people. I get to have interesting conversations and also gain different perspectives on how art could be.”

Apart from being an artist, and theatre performer, Pragathi is also an IT professional. Understanding the need for artists to have a safe space for creating and sharing their art, Pragathi and her friend Suhas came up with The Artists’ Block, a community hosting open mics and other events. Highlighting the need for inclusivity while representing and promoting upcoming artists, Pragathi says, “We partner up with various spaces in the city and promote the coming together of original creators from everywhere without any restrictions. We host a range of events from storytelling, and spoken word poetry, to stand-up comedy performances. We have done three shows so far and hope to conduct more this year.”

It was at the Alt+Art festival that she first exhibited her works. The response from there motivated her to continue her business online. She says, “A coffee table book with all of my doodles is on the cards. I also want to create and sell more posters and stickers.” Pragathi hopes to continue demystifying taboo topics through her works and expand the community that applauds and encourages the freedom of the artist.To order Pragathi’s artworks, visit @lady.pragaga on Instagram.



CHENNAI: Stutz, the recently released documentary of Jonah Hill about his therapist Phil Stutz has received praise worldwide for deconstructing therapy and mental health, and presenting it subtly and funnily. Through a series of conversations and notes, the documentary introduces various tools the therapist uses to deal with life’s great dilemmas and minor necessities. While sharing one’s vulnerability is difficult, converting vulnerabilities and raw feelings into art takes a creative mind and a lot of courage. Pragathi Shankar, a multi-disciplinary artist from Chennai, also doesn’t shy away from finding art through therapy. Her notes from the therapist and takeaways are now colourful sketches that convey mental health in a simple format to the audience. Launching her online store of doodles and posters, she intends to reach out to a wider audience. After experimenting with traditional paintings and portraits, she has now created Lady Pragaga, a fictional character who fiercely expresses her feelings, without any inhibitions, on her art page on Instagram. It was in 2022 when Pragathi challenged herself to draw 365 sketches — a sketch every day to deal with her emotions. A sketch of a woman with unusually long hands wired around herself symbolising a self-hug poses the possibility of empathising with oneself. Another sketch has five faces stuck to a single body makes it slant sideways due to the extra weight.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The character in the sketch says, “I carry the sadness of all the versions of myself and it weighs a lot.” In the next sketch where a mother and daughter walk hand-in-hand, the daughter asks her mother if she can go out and play. The mother replies, “Can I come with you? I will teach you the game of how to accept love.” In a sketch titled, ‘It is too much,’ Pragathi draws a person sitting alone whose head is scribbled with a lot of colours denoting the noise inside their head and the irony of being alone. Pragathi shares, “During the lockdown, I started putting up my artwork on Instagram. First, it was mindless scribbles experimenting with oil pastels. Then slowly, I switched to articulating my thoughts through my sketches. As advised by my therapist, I also started to take these paintings to my therapy sessions. They slowly became a medium for me to sit down with my thoughts and experience them.” Work stress, overthinking, depression, healing, self-love, sex, relationships and personal experiences are the major themes of her drawings. The artist also experiments with digital illustrations and abstract gradients. Through her illustrations, she intends to convey her unlearning and re-learnings and speak about taboo topics. In a digital illustration where a woman is shown surfing in the sea, she talks about the harmful effects of using certain sanitary napkins. The women’s surfing pad in the picture is a sanitary napkin and the red-coloured sea symbolises blood. “Through art, you can talk about anything. The same complex ideas are presented in a visually appealing and much simpler way for everyone to understand,” she says. Being outspoken through art has its merits and demerits. But the encouragement from her friends and followers on social media motivates her to continue this work. She says, “The greatest thing about creating my artwork is that I get to connect with a lot of like-minded people. I get to have interesting conversations and also gain different perspectives on how art could be.” Apart from being an artist, and theatre performer, Pragathi is also an IT professional. Understanding the need for artists to have a safe space for creating and sharing their art, Pragathi and her friend Suhas came up with The Artists’ Block, a community hosting open mics and other events. Highlighting the need for inclusivity while representing and promoting upcoming artists, Pragathi says, “We partner up with various spaces in the city and promote the coming together of original creators from everywhere without any restrictions. We host a range of events from storytelling, and spoken word poetry, to stand-up comedy performances. We have done three shows so far and hope to conduct more this year.” It was at the Alt+Art festival that she first exhibited her works. The response from there motivated her to continue her business online. She says, “A coffee table book with all of my doodles is on the cards. I also want to create and sell more posters and stickers.” Pragathi hopes to continue demystifying taboo topics through her works and expand the community that applauds and encourages the freedom of the artist.To order Pragathi’s artworks, visit @lady.pragaga on Instagram.