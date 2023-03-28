Home Cities Chennai

Diablo IV is almost here!

The passing years brought Diablo II and III, cursed with the burden of being the apex of dungeon crawler entertainment, as they were both hated and loved by fans.

Published: 28th March 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As one among many action role-playing games, Diablo IV somehow holds a large captive audience (me included) who waited for up to two painfully long hours on a login queue during the open beta last weekend. An open beta is a test run for the developers to identify bugs and get some player feedback before its official release. Diablo IV releases in June. Why then, did a speculated million people crash the servers when a perfected version of the game was released in two months? To answer this, we must travel back to 1997, when Diablo was first released.

In the 90s, when both slot machines and Dungeons and Dragons were considered mainstream entertainment, entered Diablo — rendering them obsolete ever since by tickling the brain in precisely the right way. Set in a dark fantasy realm that involves hacking and slashing through a myriad of creatures, Diablo was just difficult enough to make it feel like finishing dungeons was a worthy accomplishment, and sufficiently rewarding at the end of it with loot boxes, to keep us playing. The passing years brought Diablo II and III, cursed with the burden of being the apex of dungeon crawler entertainment, as they were both hated and loved by fans.

I am so far very impressed with Diablo IV. The game introduces itself with some fascinating visuals of my customised character walking across the dark lands haunted by Lilith. Even with the graphics settings set to low-medium, the game looks fantastic.

Shiny mud, crinkly snow, and rotten dungeons — so intricate, I could almost smell it. I chose the “Barbarian” of the five available classes, who now has a well-pruned skill-tree. The level-ups happen quick and easy, and this lets me experiment with some interesting combat options. There’s also an endless slew of good loot, and I frequently found myself hoarding rare “bludgeoning axes” like I was a squirrel saving up for winter.

While a little glitchy during the beta weekend, the co-operative multiplayer is probably one of the bigger pulls of playing this from June. Diablo IV scares me though — it has the potential to be one of the blackhole games that could make me forget every other game and commit to slashing at ghouls forever. It releases in June across the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and will support cross-play.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diablo IV Action role playing games
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp