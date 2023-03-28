Score centum in Class 12 board exams and take home Rs 10,000, announces Chennai Mayor R Priya

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Monday announced many schemes to improve the quality of education in corporation schools. She also revised incentives for students who score centum in Class 12 board exams from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for each subject and teachers who secure cent per cent results in Class 10 and 12 public exams will get an incentive of Rs 3,000.

The budgetary allocation for education this year is Rs 110.4 crore, which is up from Rs 25.52 crore last year. Among the schemes to encourage students in Classes 10, 11 and 12, the civic body will bear the first-year tuition fees of corporation school students who clear national-level entrance examinations including JEE,

CLAT and NEET and join premier institutions. Snacks will be provided to Class 10 and 12 students who are attending remedial classes in the evening from January to April and `1 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Class 11 students will be taken to exposure visits to higher education institutions while career guidance programmes will be conducted for Classes 10 and 12 students. To prevent students from taking tuition, some teachers will be asked to take online classes for students in Classes 6 to 8.

The civic body will spend Rs 25 crore for retrofitting roofs in schools using epoxy waterproofing technology, Rs 15 crore to develop 139 schools that were recently handed over to it from the school education department and Rs 5 crore for cleaning activities in the 139 schools. This apart, Rs 2 crore will be earmarked for the construction of laboratories in 10 higher secondary schools and Rs 30 lakh for providing counselling for adolescent children. Health camps will be held every three months in corporation schools on a rotational basis in such a way that each student gets checked up at least once a year.

To improve language skills, students will be asked to recite Thirukural and its meaning and two students will be asked to give speeches in English for two minutes each during morning assembly. Apart from the cash rewards, teachers who produce cent per cent results will also be given financial assistance to take up massive open online courses and taken on educational tours to premier institutions such as IITs. A guidance class will be held for parents along with school management committees once this academic year.

The corporation will also build a model school at a cost of Rs 6.26 crore at a higher secondary school in Anna Salai. The budget also mentioned that a common exam will be held for students in Classes 9 to 12 from which the best students will be chosen and provided coaching to clear competitive exams.

