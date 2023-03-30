Home Cities Chennai

Councillors praise growth-oriented Chennai corporation's budget

Replying to this, Mayor R Priya said the corporation can function effectively only when officials and elected representatives work together.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

budget

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Councillors on Tuesday discussed the corporation budget that was tabled on Monday. The majority of them praised various schemes announced for the welfare of corporate school students and also suggested some new initiatives.

D Viswanathan, education standing committee chairman, said tenders to maintain parks, tennis courts, skating rinks and swimming pools have been awarded to the same contractor and alleged that this has resulted in a loss of more than Rs 3 crore to the civic body. “We should ensure that a contractor is not given more than a certain number of tenders. The contractor is also getting help from some corporation officials,” he further alleged.

Replying to this, Mayor R Priya said the corporation can function effectively only when officials and elected representatives work together. “Whenever there are specific complaints against officials, the elected representatives can forward them to the mayor, deputy mayor and corporation commissioner privately,” she added.

ALSO READ | Chennai corporation expects to keep revenue deficit down, focuses on education

Several councillors also wanted to increase the ward development fund and demanded they be given salaries. “As there are many people who talk about the positives of the budget, I want to give a few suggestions. Providing plastic shredding machines to the wards can help to manage plastic waste.

The councillors should be informed of the funds spent under a scheme and the amount remaining periodically,” said BJP councillor Uma Anandan, who also praised the budget for several good initiatives.
The corporation council also passed a resolution to rename the stretch connecting Kamarajar Salai near Marina and Anna Salai, to the Indian Bank headquarters, as VP Raman Salai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Councillors Chennai corporation's budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp