Pay Rs 730 crore in one month or vacate: Madras High Court tells race club

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madras Race Club (MRC) to pay the revised rent of Rs 730.86 crore in a month or be ready to face eviction.

The order was passed while disposing of the petitions filed by MRC seeking to quash the demand notice issued by revenue authorities for paying the revised rent for the 160.68 acres of land utilised by the club in Guindy.

The court thinks that the pre-independence era lease entered into, between the then govt of Madras and the club, for 99 years, cannot be considered under current circumstances. All government property-related agreements, leases and contracts must be revisited to protect its revenue as the state is facing a financial crunch, said the judge.

The revenue department in August 2017, had directed MRC to pay Rs 730.86 crores revised rent for the period from 1945 to 2044. The initial agreement was signed for an annual rent of a meagre amount of Rs 614.13. However, authorities enhanced the rental which was challenged by the club.

The club contended that horse race is a game of skill as confirmed by the Supreme Court, and so, the rent cannot be revised but only the amount fixed when the agreement was entered into must be collected. However, the respondents/revenue authorities said the club is not nonprofitable but generates huge amounts by renting out various facilities on the premises.

