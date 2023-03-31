Home Cities Chennai

10-year-old boy drowns in lake near Minjur in Chennai

As they were playing, Monish allegedly got separated from the rest of the gang and accidentally entered the deep end of the lake and started drowning.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 10-year-old boy drowned in a lake near Minjur on Wednesday evening. According to Kattur police, the boy was identified as Monish. He was living with his parents at Vayalur Kuppam near Minjur. He was a Class V student at a private school there. On Wednesday evening, Monish, along with five friends, went to a lake nearby. All of them were playing in the water.

As they were playing, Monish allegedly got separated from the rest of the gang and accidentally entered the deep end of the lake and started drowning. After some time, when his friends came out of the water, they noticed Monish was missing. Without informing anyone, all of them went to their houses. Later in the night, Monish’s parents started searching for him.

They went to his friends’ houses and asked about him. The children then told Monish’s parents about the incident. The parents complained to Kattur police. Based on the complaint, the police started a search along with the locals. Around 11 pm, Monish’s body was recovered from the lake. It was then sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

