Evangelist cancels plan to visit Jaffna

Published: 31st March 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran of Jesus Calls, returned to the country after completing events in Colombo and Galle without heading to Jaffna as per plan, due to the protests against their visit, according to a statement from Jesus Calls.

However, Paul met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo and prayed for his recovery and the well-being of the nation, according to the release.

TAGS
Evangelist Jaffna
