Man, mother held for killing wife, staging suicide drama in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police arrested a 32-year-old man and his mother for allegedly murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide on Thursday.

The deceased Logapriya (28) got married to Gokulakannan from Amarambedu village in Somangalam about eight months ago. On Tuesday morning, Gokulakannan informed the police that his wife had died by suicide. Somangalam police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the parents of Logapriya alleged dowry harassment by Gokulakannan and his mother Rajeswari. The postmortem report confirmed that the woman had sustained injuries before her death. After investigation, police found out that Gokulakannan and Rajeswari murdered Logapriya and staged it as suicide.

Police said the accused had been harassing the victim over the past few months demanding more dowry from her family. On Monday night when an argument broke out between them, Gokulakannan attacked Logapriya, who died. Gokulakannan and his mother Rajeswari decided to stage it as a suicide, said the police.

