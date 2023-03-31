Three arrested for burglary in locked house in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested on Wednesday for a burglary that took place in Kancheepuram two weeks ago. The police have recovered 62 sovereigns of the stolen gold jewellery from an agricultural well in Tiruvannamalai. The burglars had stolen 150 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 5 kg of silver and Rs 5.3 lakh in cash.

According to Vishnukanchi police, the arrested accused were identified as Gunasekaran, Raman and Sivagnanam. During an inquiry, the trio told the police that they had thrown the stolen jewellery into an agricultural well at Thirupanamoor in Tiruvannamalai district, which the police found. They also found a package containing two kg of imitation jewellery, the police said.

On March 21, the victim, Sathyamurthy’s family returned home to Kannappan Nagar in Kancheepuram from a trip. They had gone out on March 13. They found the front door broken and the valuables missing. Sathyamurthy, who runs several hardware shops in the locality, lodged a police complaint, based on which, an investigation was started. The police said as Sathyamurthy’s house does not have CCTV cameras, they relied on CCTV footage from the locality to identify the culprits.

