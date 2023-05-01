A 16th century pontiff’s sacred contribution

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The small village of Neervalur, once a prosperous settlement, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narayana Perumal also known as Veetrirunda Perumal. This village was originally known as Bhashyapuram after the illustrious Srivaishnava preceptor, Ramanujacharya, reverentially referred to as Bhashyakarar. This small shrine was founded in 1503 by Sri Sastha Parankusa Yatindra Mahadesika, the sixth pontiff (Jiyar) of the Ahobila Mutt who also lived in this place for a few years.

According to tradition, Avvaiyar, the well-known Tamil poetess, felt thirsty when she visited this place. However, the ruler of this area refused to give her water to quench her thirst. As a result of her curse, this area become extremely dry and the village came to be known as Neervarti-ur (waterless area).

Over time, the image of Lakshmi Narayana was lost. Bhashyakarar, in a divine command, told the sixth Jiyar to go to a village near Kanchipuram and to find this image which was buried there. The pontiff duly went to this place, performed certain propitiatory rites and miraculously the waterless land turned into a fertile place. The village subsequently came to be popularly known as Neervalur. The Jiyar also unearthed and recovered the precious image and consecrated it.

The principal image, Lakshmi Narayana Perumal is in a sitting posture, facing east, flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. The deity holds the sankha and chakra in the upper left and right hands respectively while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and the lower left palm rests on a gada.

The processional image (utsava murti), is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal in a standing posture with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. Ugra Narasimha, Andal and Kalinga Narthana Krishna are also in worship here as are Nammazhvar (one of the twelve Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu) and the Acharyas (preceptors), Ramanujacharya, Vedanta Desika and Adivan Shatakopa. The vimana above the main shrine is called the Jayakoti Vimanam. It is interesting to note that this single-prakara temple does not have a separate shrine for Goddess Lakshmi.

Important festival

The main festival of this temple is the Tiru Avatara Utsavam which is in the Tamil month of Thai (January-February)

Code of worship

The Pancharatra Agama is followed in this temple

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

CHENNAI: The small village of Neervalur, once a prosperous settlement, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narayana Perumal also known as Veetrirunda Perumal. This village was originally known as Bhashyapuram after the illustrious Srivaishnava preceptor, Ramanujacharya, reverentially referred to as Bhashyakarar. This small shrine was founded in 1503 by Sri Sastha Parankusa Yatindra Mahadesika, the sixth pontiff (Jiyar) of the Ahobila Mutt who also lived in this place for a few years. According to tradition, Avvaiyar, the well-known Tamil poetess, felt thirsty when she visited this place. However, the ruler of this area refused to give her water to quench her thirst. As a result of her curse, this area become extremely dry and the village came to be known as Neervarti-ur (waterless area). Over time, the image of Lakshmi Narayana was lost. Bhashyakarar, in a divine command, told the sixth Jiyar to go to a village near Kanchipuram and to find this image which was buried there. The pontiff duly went to this place, performed certain propitiatory rites and miraculously the waterless land turned into a fertile place. The village subsequently came to be popularly known as Neervalur. The Jiyar also unearthed and recovered the precious image and consecrated it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The principal image, Lakshmi Narayana Perumal is in a sitting posture, facing east, flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. The deity holds the sankha and chakra in the upper left and right hands respectively while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and the lower left palm rests on a gada. The processional image (utsava murti), is worshipped as Srinivasa Perumal in a standing posture with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. Ugra Narasimha, Andal and Kalinga Narthana Krishna are also in worship here as are Nammazhvar (one of the twelve Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu) and the Acharyas (preceptors), Ramanujacharya, Vedanta Desika and Adivan Shatakopa. The vimana above the main shrine is called the Jayakoti Vimanam. It is interesting to note that this single-prakara temple does not have a separate shrine for Goddess Lakshmi. Important festival The main festival of this temple is the Tiru Avatara Utsavam which is in the Tamil month of Thai (January-February) Code of worship The Pancharatra Agama is followed in this temple Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture