Developer failed to implement RERA order: Apartment residents in Chennai

CHENNAI: Residents of Metrozone apartments in Anna Nagar have alleged that Ozone Group, the developer, failed to implement the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) order dated January 5, 2023, to provide permanent electricity connections to four blocks.

Based on a complaint from Metrozone Residents Association, TNRERA had passed an interim order asking the builder to provide permanent service connection to the residents of towers C, D, E and F.

Currently, houses in four towers or blocks get electricity from a common utility connection. P Parthiban, president of the Metrozone Residents’ Association said despite repeated requests and an RERA order, the builder failed to provide a power connection and basic amenities.

“This forces us to pay higher electricity bills since it’s coming from a utility connection and we’re also facing power fluctuations.”

The residents said there have been instances when residents have been forced to take the staircase from the 14th floor during an emergency. When TNIE reached out to Ozone Group, they said a joint technical committee which includes the residents has been formed to look into the issue and it will be resolved soon.

“We have pending dues worth Rs 18.50 crore from flat owners and a legal notice has been issued to recover the same. At the same time we’re trying to amicably solve the issue,” said P Jagan, the chief executive office of zone projects (Chennai), and claimed the issue is being given a political colour ahead of the residents’ association election.

