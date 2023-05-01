Gang tries to kill ganja peddler outside Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police are searching for three suspects, who attacked a ganja case suspect outside the High Court campus on Friday evening. One of the suspects was identified as R Karthik (24) from Ennore Tsunami quarters.

Police said Yuvaraj (27), from Tondiarpet, had come to the High Court to appear for a ganja case from 2021. Following a remand bail, Yuvaraj had come to the Additional Magistrate - II complexes of the NDPS for a routine hearing. “After the hearing, which saw the session being postponed to another day, he walked out of the court. Yuvaraj exited through the south entrance of the court premises and met with his friend Santhosh,” said a senior police officer.

At around 6.10 pm on Friday, the duo was having tea outside the court, when three men on bikes tried to attack Yuvaraj with a machete. Yuvaraj took to his heels and ran towards the court entrance. He was rescued by a sub-inspector. The trio, however, sped away. Esplanade police registered a case. Police suspect Karthik tried to eliminate Yuvaraj out of fear of being named since he was an associate of a man that Yuvaraj used to work for.

