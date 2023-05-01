Home Cities Chennai

Minor fire at commercial complex near Royapettah in Chennai, no casualties

Published: 01st May 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

A fire and rescue services personnel catches his breath after putting out the fire at a building near Royapettah. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A minor fire broke out at a commercial building near Royapettah on Sunday. While it took fire personnel over an hour to douse the fire, the operation led to traffic congestion. 

The complex is located at the junction of Royapettah High Road and R K Salai. “At around 11 am, smoke emerged from the terrace of the 13-storey building. The security guards informed the fire personnel, and fire tenders from Triplicane, Royapettah and Anna Salai rushed to the spot,” said a fire officer, adding that they suspect a short circuit could have triggered the fire. Since it was a long weekend, none of the employees were present inside the complex.

