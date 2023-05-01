Natakas get a native nod

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In keeping with the motto of encouraging the drama art forms and artists involved in such acts, Eyal Isai Nataka Manram has been extending grants to drama troupes for the production and staging of new historical, mythological and social plays besides allocating funds for two dance dramas.

Along those lines, a four-day event was organised recently, where two new dramas and dance dramas were staged at Vani Mahal and Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan respectively.

In her welcome address, member-secretary Vijaya Thayanban said the high point of the functioning of Eyal Isai Nataka Manram is in clearing the backlog of Kalaimani awards for two years and inviting applications for the present time. Chairman of Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, Vagai Chandrasekhar said that thanks to the increased fund allocation of Rs 3.5 crore by the present government, the welfare of artists has got a huge fillip with an increase in their pension.

On day one, TKS Pugazhendi came up with ‘Ezhizai Mannar’ reflecting the good old days of the first Super Star of Indian cinema, MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The play reflected the time when a strong crowd of 10,000 had gathered at a small railway station for a glimpse of the star wonder.

A superstar, a comedian, and a reporter are the prime suspects in the sensational murder of Lakshmikanthan — an actual happening that was given the deserved importance in the play. A sleazy reporter bringing to light the private lives of the two giants of Tamil cinema then — MKT and NS Krishnan — was murdered in broad light. He even finds time to file an FIR before breathing his last.

The jury trial in 1945 was the last one presided over by an English judge in the Madras High Court. Even today, it is a surprise that the landmark legal case has not been made into a feature film, considering how much people revered MKT and NSK, legends in their own right. Reports had it that the quintessential actor MKT wore silk cloth accessorised with stone jewellery, so effectively brought out by Pugazhendi, in his mannerisms.

The second play, ‘Gandhi Vezham’ from Santhi Saral Stage led by yesteryear actor Shanthi Ganesh, was a soul-searching one. The principles of Gandhi are effectively shown when a meat seller decides to turn a new leaf while enacting the role of a farmer in a play brought out by the Village Panchayat. The dance drama ‘Krishnan Draupadian Natpu’ reflected the relationship between Krishna and Draupadi. Was it brotherly affection or was it simply an elaborate ploy on Krishna’s art to ensure Mahabharata happened?

On-stage saga finds a satire

A play on the happenings of a grand rehearsal is told with all sarcasm and a dig at the quality of the mike in the ongoing Kodai Nataka Vizha at Narada Gana Sabha. The pun-intended title Na-Garaja Sharma (NGS), the 12th play of Theatre Marina, created enough noise to the extent of being trashed on social media. Even the good, air-conditioned hall could not hold a section of the audience, who walked out barely 15 minutes after the start. The grand rehearsal is as good as the play has been in the thinking of drama buffs. But it is not so, says director R Giridharan, who has also handled the music to the story-dialogues of Jayaraman Raghunathan.

A plethora of characters moving helter-skelter and screaming at each other did not look like the best advertisement of the selected plays. The hero has not landed, the mike is not functioning and on top of it, a youth (a rollicking Pream) in the character of an old lady making a dig at the organisers for their selection of awards just could not pass off as a laugh, when spelt out with all seriousness.

There was the sight of a young woman sporting the look of a seasoned artiste of a Ladies' Troupe and mouthing lines which unsettled the family audience. The mike was barely audible, a saving grace as it turned out.

It was in order to get the feedback of the director. “It was a spoof attempt at the prevalent theatre scenario in Chennai, not uncommon in Europe. When the audience screams at the inaudible volume (it happened on all days), how can the character do justice to mouth the lines coming in front when he is conversing with the one at the back? It is common to find the lead characters not turning up as it happened in our English play two weeks ago at Alliance Francaise. We should be prepared for all eventualities. For every character, there is an alternative one kept in an emergency,” says Giridharan.

In small halls like Alliance Francaise, the acoustics are of a high standard. Even sans mike, a dialogue could be reached. We live in an era where disguised mikes are prevalent and where even a shoe sound could reach the last row. A feel of the ambience is essential to raise the quality of the play to the desired effect. There is a restricted time for the troupes to get into the arena even on the day of their show. The onus is on the organisers to throw open their arena for rehearsals if perfection has to be in place.”

In his summing up mode, Giridharan said his offering was a representation for all the troupes, who leave no stone unturned to lend a competitive edge to the Kodai Nataka Vizha. “The stakes are high with awards and the recognition in the festival is a passport to future glory. My intention was not to hurt anyone but use the medium to send across the message that there are issues which need addressing,” he said.

Kelviyin Nayagane

Sairam Creations’ ‘Kelviyin Nayagane’ helmed by Bharathi Vasan showcased the life of Justice Jagannathan. Here is an individual, competent in the profession but has a life devoid of virtues and values. For him, money is the name of the game, happy to usurp it by any means. Separated from his Public Prosecutor wife, he has a son (Ramesh) but could not say so to the world.

On the contrary, Ramesh takes pride in saying who is his father. The twist in the plot happens when the owner of the company where Ramesh is employed seeks the help of Jagannathan to rescue his son caught in the mate trading game. When one of the victims is Ramesh’s love interest, Monica, the plot thickens.

The guilt-ridden Jagannathan finally unites with his separated wife, so effectively portrayed by Sunanda. Sridhar does justice to the pivotal character, though a trifle short in getting his mannerisms right. The music of Guha Prasad with apt sets of Madurai Kannan, Kalaivanar Kicha (Lights) and Kumar (Make-up) had a key role.

Middle-class family values back in focus

It is early days yet but one can safely say that quality looks to be the biggest draw of the 32nd Karthik Fine Arts Kodai Nataka Vizha at Narada Gana Sabha. Sathyasai Creations Mapilai Ganesh and his orchestrated team set the ball rolling with an imaginative play ‘Budget Mapilae’ bringing to the fore how the magical five-letter word of money changes an individual. The play takes a leaf out of the line in the only movie of Iyakuram Sigaram K Balachander with thespian actor Sivaji Ganesan in ‘Ethiroli’ where a suitcase changes hands inadvertently, forming the crux of the plot.

A budget-devised family in the lines of the movie ‘Budget Padmanabhan’ provides enough fodder for Ganesh, doing full justice to the two hats of actor-director he had willingly shouldered. Dialogues are the life and soul of the play, basking in the story-dialogues of Ezhichur Aravindan.

All hell is let loose when Ganesh returns home from a tour with the changed suitcase. Money can make many things, so goes the saying. True, it does to the family members but Ganesh is strewn with guilt, determined to not touch the bundle of joy. To the credit of the director, he does not go overboard when there were avenues for the family members to build castles in the air.

Segments are nicely placed with Ganesh imbibing the virtues, values and the realisation that it pays to live within one’s means. Comparing the two political heads of Tamil Nadu and a speck of double-meaning dialogue stood out like a sore thumb. Lakshmi as the wife of Ganesh, Malini (daughter), Sai Subramaniam (father-in-law), and Aravindam (father of Ganesh) provide the admirable foil.

Review of Anrum Enrum

Gurukulam Original Boys Co. 95 brought cheers all around, the play confining to two periods. The first half was in the early 80s when a middle-class family desires to see the apple of their eye go places. Hardly they have the means but hoping against hope for the good tidings to come.

A fortune knocks at their door but with a condition. The girl’s father poses a Visu-like condition that his son-in-law has to stay put in his house. The boy’s father is helpless but leaves the decision to his son, who stands by him in the hour of reckoning.

Post-interval, the play shifts to the present time, again a middle-class family but the son and daughter are educated enough to seek greener pastures. There is an irresistible offer for the son to tie the knot with a multi-millionaire. But it comes with a rider — she is a two-time divorcee. The mother puts her foot down while the father keeps the temptation door open, leaving the final decision to his son. The storyline of S Gowri Shankar punctuated with sharp dialogues conveys the message that one has to change with time.

“It pays for all concerned to accept things which are inevitable when technology has advanced to Golan Heights,’’ says director Karthik Gowri Shankar, with conviction backed up by facts, which he reels out to a not-too-understanding wife.

Easily, the showstopper is Gouthami enacting the character of Madhumitha. VPS Shriraman as ‘Chittappa’ Vanchinathan brings the desired calmness to a plot with enough avenues to explode. The dependable names — Malathi Sampath, Anuradha, Subramanian Ramesh, Ganapathy Shankar, Suraaj Raja, and K Ravishankar provide the wanton support to actor-director Karthik, who plays the key role with oodles of maturity, in two different eras.

