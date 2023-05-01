Youth falls into vessel of hot rasam, dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student, who was working part-time with a caterer, who fell into a vessel of hot rasam at a wedding hall in Minjur near Chennai last week, and succumbed at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as V Sathish, a resident of Athipattu Pudhu Nagar. Sathish’s parents are daily wage labourers. “He was studying final year BCA at a private college in Korukkupet and was working part-time with a caterer,” police said.

On April 23, Sathish was at work at a wedding hall in Minjur. He was walking past the cooking area, slipped and fell into a vessel filled with piping hot rasam. Others rescued Sathish and rushed him to the primary health centre (PHC) in Minjur. He was later referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where he died Minjur Police registered a case and handed over Sathish’s body to the family members after a postmortem. Further investigation is on.

