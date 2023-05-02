Home Cities Chennai

Three held in Chennai for killing man in drunken brawl

In a case of a drunken brawl, Taramani police have arrested three people for allegedly killing a man on Sunday night. All three accused persons were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a case of a drunken brawl, Taramani police have arrested three people for allegedly killing a man on Sunday night. All three accused persons were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

The three arrested persons were identified as K Gopi (29), S Kotti alias Kodeeswaran (35), and P Dharmaraj (39). On Sunday night, the deceased, J Gnanavel (34), was consuming liquor with his friends under the Taramani railway bridge. Another gang, comprising the accused persons, was also consuming liquor there. An argument allegedly broke out between the two groups.

As things got intense, the gang consisting of those apprehended allegedly assaulted Gnanavel with a stick. He collapsed in a pool of blood, and the gang fled. Police arrived basd on information and sent his Gnanavel’s body for postmortem to a nearby government hospital. Based on a complaint filed by Gnanavel’s brother, the police registered a case. All three accused were arrested on Monday. Following an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody. 

