Home Cities Chennai

22 tonnes of banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized in Chennai

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a surprise check in Kundrathur. On seeing the police personnel, the smugglers abandoned the vehicles and fled.

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco, Covid, Cigarette

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As part of Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0, Tambaram police recovered 22 tonnes of gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore from three trucks and four mini lorries near Kundrathur on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a surprise check in Kundrathur. On seeing the police personnel, the smugglers abandoned the vehicles and fled. The police then seized banned products and vehicles. A hunt is on for the absconding accused.

The Tamil Nadu state police have appealed to the public to give information about ganja, gutka and other banned products. The police can be reached at 044-28447701 and tndgpcontrolroom@gmail.com. According to a press note from the DGP’s office, the informants’ identities and credentials will be kept confidential and they will also be suitably rewarded.

In the ganja vettai operations held across Tamil Nadu in the past two years, the police recovered 47,248 kg of ganja and registered 20,014 cases. A total of 25,721 ganja peddlers were arrested. The police also froze 5,723 bank accounts belonging to the ganja smugglers.

Ganja Vettai 1.0 was between December 6, 2021, and December 31, 2021, Ganja Vettai 2.0 was held from March 28, 2022, to April 27, 2022, and Ganja Vettai 3.0 was conducted between December 12, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Ganja Vettai 4.0 began on April 30, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0 Tambaram police tobacco products
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp