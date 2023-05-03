22 tonnes of banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0, Tambaram police recovered 22 tonnes of gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore from three trucks and four mini lorries near Kundrathur on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a surprise check in Kundrathur. On seeing the police personnel, the smugglers abandoned the vehicles and fled. The police then seized banned products and vehicles. A hunt is on for the absconding accused.

The Tamil Nadu state police have appealed to the public to give information about ganja, gutka and other banned products. The police can be reached at 044-28447701 and tndgpcontrolroom@gmail.com. According to a press note from the DGP’s office, the informants’ identities and credentials will be kept confidential and they will also be suitably rewarded.

In the ganja vettai operations held across Tamil Nadu in the past two years, the police recovered 47,248 kg of ganja and registered 20,014 cases. A total of 25,721 ganja peddlers were arrested. The police also froze 5,723 bank accounts belonging to the ganja smugglers.

Ganja Vettai 1.0 was between December 6, 2021, and December 31, 2021, Ganja Vettai 2.0 was held from March 28, 2022, to April 27, 2022, and Ganja Vettai 3.0 was conducted between December 12, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Ganja Vettai 4.0 began on April 30, 2023.

