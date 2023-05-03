Behind an idol theft

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daily newspaper reports about idol thefts and recoveries kept worrying SBS Raman. When multilingual writer, musician and dance scholar, Sujatha Vijayaraghavan wrote a script with idol theft as the central idea, Raman thought it would be a great idea to present it as the next production ‘Kumin Chirippu’ (Siva’s Smile) of SB Creations.

“Sujatha gave me the full liberty to work on the script. The concept has been intriguing as almost every idol that is stolen from the temple is replaced by a fake and we never know where the original ends up or when,” shares Raman, the director and producer of the play.

‘Kumin Chirippu’ revolves around a 1000-year-old Chola Nataraja bronze statue which is stolen and brought to a local craftsman shop. How it finds its way back to the temple becomes the rest of the story, says Raman. The title of the play is drawn from a Thevaram composed in the 7th Century by the Saivite sage Navukkarasar, also known as Appar.

Mentioning that Tamil dramas can be flat, Raman and his team intend to curate an immersive experience for the audience. He says, “Our productions are noted for the production value. We try to bring in an extra dimension. Something that will entertain the audience and will engage them at the same time. We make use of special light effects, especially LED walls instead of a curtain or background that is flat. We have also put in a lot of effort into the music of the play. Thus the music will also be special.”

‘Kumin Chirippu’ is about a 1,000-year-old Chola Nataraja bronze idol that was stolen

Raman and his team worked for two months on the play. This is the first collaboration with Sujatha for a play even though they have had dance projects and the first new play after the pandemic; all these descriptions make it special for the team. SB Creations was formed in 1961 by veena player and filmmaker Sundaram Balachander. After his demise, Raman along with his children, decided to revive the banner. Raman says, “We adapted ‘Andha Naal’ on stage in 2016, commemorating the 50th year of the film’s release. Our second production was ‘Bharathi Yaar?’.”

On stage

‘Kumin Chirippu’ will be about an hour and 45 minutes long and will also include dance and music. The first performance will be on May 6, 6:15 pm at the Narada Gana Sabha, Chennai in the presence of actor and writer K Sivakumar. The second show will be at RR Sabha, Chennai on Sunday May 28.

Tickets can be booked online at https://mdnd.in/event/view/5018

