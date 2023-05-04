A true portrayal of Vallalar

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is common between Ramalinga Adigalar (Arut Prakaasa Vallalar) and Mahatma Gandhi? A question meriting enough to be featured in any quiz contest. But then, the younger generation would do well to know the backdrop and the selfless ways with which the two greats practised what they preached.

The answer is simple. Clad in simple white robes, both advocated peace, believed in alleviating hunger in the poor, and sent the message that it pays to live simply, emphasising that the joy is unabated to be at the receiving end of the blessings of the Almighty.

The life of a simpleton

That the two worthies departed from this world on the same day (January 30) has to be seen as more than a coincidence.

A presentation by S Shivpprasadh’s Nataka Kavalar Chemmal R S Manohar’s NXGs was staged at Narada Gana Sabha on Tamil New Year’s Day. Written by legendary playwright Kalaimamani KP Arivanandam, the play showcased the life and preachings of the poet par excellence, who launched poor feeding in Vadalur in 1867, disturbed by the plight of the ones who could not satiate their hunger.

Thanks to the extensive work of Arivanandam, the play could delve deep into the mindset of a simpleton, blessed with a mindset to live his life in tune with nature. The play underlined the fervent message that only if a person is fed, his mind will be in a condition to take a load of pressures, which every individual faces in his daily walk of life.

There is no let up in the substance and momentum of the play from the word go. The school teacher has scores of complaints against Ramalingam to his elder brother Sabapathy. Wisdom dawns on Sabapathy that the young talent has to be handled with diligence, he decides that the treasury of knowledge need not be confined merely to the study books.

The thin line of love is what keeps the world going is symbolically told in one of the eight songs rendered by Guhaprasath, whose musical score fills the air with the desired resonance.

In chronological order, Shivpprasadh, who doubles up as director, brings to light the intricacies and values of human life. For the mind to work, the stomach has to be full, he says with utmost conviction. You need to have the wisdom to appreciate the value of a diamond and ignore the ones who talk behind your back. He emphasised that religions should protect the dignity of the man.

Compassion in teachings

Vallalar makes a greedy man realise the wisdom that all one needs to be happy is the simple thinking of shelter, food and peace. An arrogant poet, who humiliates his disciple (a mute boy) is put in his place by Vallalar, making him realise that one need not be proficient in all languages and every goal can be achieved with a clear vision, fortitude and above all selfless ways.

Each actor understood his part, contributing immensely to the desired impact. Overdramatic ways could well have been a spoke to the designs of Vallalar. In chaste Tamil, the supporting cast had a stellar part to play, happy to play the second fiddle when the lead character was on the job of homing in the strong points of the worthy. Much like a horse with blinkers on.

Thiruvarupta, a masterpiece of Vallalar, had songs of verses that set the standard for a life of perfection and truth. A mindboggling collection of 5,818 poems in six volumes is considered an outstanding work of literature and devotion. Like the great poets of his time, Vallalar too believed in conveying his feelings through a cornucopia collection of songs, portraying the eternal concept of truth, how a life has to be lived, and how he saw the Almighty through the light of Jothi.

Songs mirror the feelings of Vallalar, reflecting the embodiment of compassion. If compassion departs from his heart, life will also take the same course; another number melts seeing the falling of a tender plant, withering for want of nourishment. Songs are carefully chosen and well-placed, each one a gem to remind all that God is One and he is Arut Prakasa Jothi, the vast grace of light.

Contribution, his mainstay

Reports have it that when famine stalked the land, Vallalar formed a spiritual society of his followers to set up Dharma Salai. Incredibly, to this day in Vadalur, it feeds around 600 people, three times a day. The fire has not been extinguished since the time Vallalar set it rolling. His disciples say that it continues to burn with the same intensity, the Divine Light majestically standing tall amidst the cauldron of smoke.

Small-built, Shivpprasadh lived with the role of Vallalar. His explicit body language, dialogue delivery and calmness were the cornerstone of the two-hour visual delight. His daughter S Sruuthi doubled up as Lord Muruga, Vadivudaya Amman and Zamindar’s wife.

As the young Vallalar, 10-year-old Sai Sudhan stole the show and played his part as a dumb Natarasan. P Adithya (as Muthiah); KV Monish (Chelliah); S Manivannan (Sabapathy); Venkata Reddiyar (Zamindar); R Johnson (Periyavar, Somu Chettiar and Lawyer)); Madhusudhan (Asiriyar, Sambu Kurukkal, Ramaswamy Chettiar and Arumugha Navalar); R Nagarajan Rao (Sadasiva Kurukkal and Appaswamy Chettiar); Ambrose (Veylaayudham); Ruba Charan (Azhagaraswamy); Sree Krishnan (Arrogant Priest); R Vigneswaran (Ramu)and M Rani (Paapaathy, Marragadam and Zamindar’s wife) pitched in their unstinted support.

The music of Guhaprasath at the backdrop of his eight songs was well complemented by the audiography of GN Viiswaajay. Stage, scene set, and costume designing were handled by S Srutthi’s R S Manohar’s Arts and Crafts.

At the end of the play, Shivpprasadh acknowledged the good work of Mano (light and special effects); Balan (stage management); MR Punyakoti -MR Velmurugan (make-up); Vignesh Chellapa-M Rajamansingh (background score) and R Vigneswaran (overall management).

CHENNAI: What is common between Ramalinga Adigalar (Arut Prakaasa Vallalar) and Mahatma Gandhi? A question meriting enough to be featured in any quiz contest. But then, the younger generation would do well to know the backdrop and the selfless ways with which the two greats practised what they preached. The answer is simple. Clad in simple white robes, both advocated peace, believed in alleviating hunger in the poor, and sent the message that it pays to live simply, emphasising that the joy is unabated to be at the receiving end of the blessings of the Almighty. The life of a simpletongoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); That the two worthies departed from this world on the same day (January 30) has to be seen as more than a coincidence. A presentation by S Shivpprasadh’s Nataka Kavalar Chemmal R S Manohar’s NXGs was staged at Narada Gana Sabha on Tamil New Year’s Day. Written by legendary playwright Kalaimamani KP Arivanandam, the play showcased the life and preachings of the poet par excellence, who launched poor feeding in Vadalur in 1867, disturbed by the plight of the ones who could not satiate their hunger. Thanks to the extensive work of Arivanandam, the play could delve deep into the mindset of a simpleton, blessed with a mindset to live his life in tune with nature. The play underlined the fervent message that only if a person is fed, his mind will be in a condition to take a load of pressures, which every individual faces in his daily walk of life. There is no let up in the substance and momentum of the play from the word go. The school teacher has scores of complaints against Ramalingam to his elder brother Sabapathy. Wisdom dawns on Sabapathy that the young talent has to be handled with diligence, he decides that the treasury of knowledge need not be confined merely to the study books. The thin line of love is what keeps the world going is symbolically told in one of the eight songs rendered by Guhaprasath, whose musical score fills the air with the desired resonance. In chronological order, Shivpprasadh, who doubles up as director, brings to light the intricacies and values of human life. For the mind to work, the stomach has to be full, he says with utmost conviction. You need to have the wisdom to appreciate the value of a diamond and ignore the ones who talk behind your back. He emphasised that religions should protect the dignity of the man. Compassion in teachings Vallalar makes a greedy man realise the wisdom that all one needs to be happy is the simple thinking of shelter, food and peace. An arrogant poet, who humiliates his disciple (a mute boy) is put in his place by Vallalar, making him realise that one need not be proficient in all languages and every goal can be achieved with a clear vision, fortitude and above all selfless ways. Each actor understood his part, contributing immensely to the desired impact. Overdramatic ways could well have been a spoke to the designs of Vallalar. In chaste Tamil, the supporting cast had a stellar part to play, happy to play the second fiddle when the lead character was on the job of homing in the strong points of the worthy. Much like a horse with blinkers on. Thiruvarupta, a masterpiece of Vallalar, had songs of verses that set the standard for a life of perfection and truth. A mindboggling collection of 5,818 poems in six volumes is considered an outstanding work of literature and devotion. Like the great poets of his time, Vallalar too believed in conveying his feelings through a cornucopia collection of songs, portraying the eternal concept of truth, how a life has to be lived, and how he saw the Almighty through the light of Jothi. Songs mirror the feelings of Vallalar, reflecting the embodiment of compassion. If compassion departs from his heart, life will also take the same course; another number melts seeing the falling of a tender plant, withering for want of nourishment. Songs are carefully chosen and well-placed, each one a gem to remind all that God is One and he is Arut Prakasa Jothi, the vast grace of light. Contribution, his mainstay Reports have it that when famine stalked the land, Vallalar formed a spiritual society of his followers to set up Dharma Salai. Incredibly, to this day in Vadalur, it feeds around 600 people, three times a day. The fire has not been extinguished since the time Vallalar set it rolling. His disciples say that it continues to burn with the same intensity, the Divine Light majestically standing tall amidst the cauldron of smoke. Small-built, Shivpprasadh lived with the role of Vallalar. His explicit body language, dialogue delivery and calmness were the cornerstone of the two-hour visual delight. His daughter S Sruuthi doubled up as Lord Muruga, Vadivudaya Amman and Zamindar’s wife. As the young Vallalar, 10-year-old Sai Sudhan stole the show and played his part as a dumb Natarasan. P Adithya (as Muthiah); KV Monish (Chelliah); S Manivannan (Sabapathy); Venkata Reddiyar (Zamindar); R Johnson (Periyavar, Somu Chettiar and Lawyer)); Madhusudhan (Asiriyar, Sambu Kurukkal, Ramaswamy Chettiar and Arumugha Navalar); R Nagarajan Rao (Sadasiva Kurukkal and Appaswamy Chettiar); Ambrose (Veylaayudham); Ruba Charan (Azhagaraswamy); Sree Krishnan (Arrogant Priest); R Vigneswaran (Ramu)and M Rani (Paapaathy, Marragadam and Zamindar’s wife) pitched in their unstinted support. The music of Guhaprasath at the backdrop of his eight songs was well complemented by the audiography of GN Viiswaajay. Stage, scene set, and costume designing were handled by S Srutthi’s R S Manohar’s Arts and Crafts. At the end of the play, Shivpprasadh acknowledged the good work of Mano (light and special effects); Balan (stage management); MR Punyakoti -MR Velmurugan (make-up); Vignesh Chellapa-M Rajamansingh (background score) and R Vigneswaran (overall management).