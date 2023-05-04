Chennai Fine Arts institutes Award named after Saint Tyagaraja

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 256th Jayanthi of Tyagaraja Swami was celebrated by Chennai Fine Arts (CFA) by instituting Naadabrahmam Sadguru Sri Tyagaraja Swami Puraskar — a new award, first time in the history of Carnatic music, in the name of the saint.

The award (shawl, citation, cash and Tyagaraja’s portrait) was presented to veteran Carnatic musician Vaggeyakkara Madurai GS Mani during the three-day Jayanthi celebration by Suswaraa Trust, Baktha Mandali and Naadayogaanubhavam at the Sri Rathnagiriswarar Temple.

In his welcome address, PN Muralidharan, founder and managing trustee of Chennai Fine Arts, recalled the association with Mani a decade back when one set of his Tamil compositions book Thennavan Ula was released by CFA. He also added this award has been pre-decided by Thyagabrahmam itself and it is more appropriate that this award in the name of an illustrious Vaggeyakkara is being presented to another multi-linguistic Vaggeyakkara.

Veteran musicologist, Vaggeyakkara BM Sundaram and recipient of CFA’s Gotuvadyam Narayana Iyengar Award and Digvijaya Nadavani Haridwaramangalam, AK Palanivel, presided over the function.

Sundaram gave a detailed note on how Mani turned his musical career by refusing to take the gun as an IPS officer and chose the Tambura instead. He brought to light Mani’s spontaneous composing skills as a ‘Uthama Vaggeyakkara’. Tavil maestro AK Palanivel, secretary of Sri Tyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, Tiruvaiyaru for over four decades, recollected many instances with the awardee when he was a young player.

In his acceptance speech, Mani explained the power of Raama Naamaa that Tyagaraja revealed in many of his compositions and eventually, that was the message that he wanted to convey to us through his kritis. He also quoted that out of 1,000 naamaas in Vishnu Sahasranaamam, the Raamanaamam is more powerful.

Musician T Lokanadha Sarma and the president of Bhaktha Mandali, Venkatramani, shared the dais and greeted the awardee. The presence of top-ranked musicians added lustre to the event, which concluded with Tyagaraja’s song in raga Sudda Bangala rendered by the awardee.

One among the trinity of Carnatic music, Saint Tyagaraja was a composer of kritis, most of which are in Telugu. Most of his songs were in praise of Rama. His compositions focused on expression, rather than the technicalities of classical music. The Tyagaraja Aradhana is celebrated as one of the major festivals by Carnatic musicians to pay homage to the saint on Pushya Bahula Panchami, the day he attained Samadhi at Tiruvaiyaru on the banks of the river Kaveri.

The same cannot be said about his birthday which falls in early May or Chittirai. Tyagaraja Jayanthi does not attract as much crowd as the Aradhana does. Suswaraa Trust is one such organisation which is celebrating the Jayanthi festival jointly with Bhaktha Mandali which is running a private temple in which the presiding deity is Goddess Aralakesi Sametha Sri Rathnagiriswarar Swami at Besant Nagar, and musician

Tadepally Lokanadha Sarma under his ideology Naadayoganubhavam.

At the inaugural function, Sarma, who has been the mentor of this celebration over the years, narrated the purpose of this Jayanthi. He demonstrated a song from Prahlaada Bhakta Vijayam of Tyagaraja’s dance play, tuned in 65th melakarta mechakalyani to explain how this has been sung nowadays and how it could be sung to bring more emotions that suits to the lyrical expression.

Over 75 artistes participated in the three-day event to pay their respect to Tyagaraja. Madurai GS Mani inaugurated the festival. The festival concluded with Anjaneya Utsavam.

