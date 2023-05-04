Home Cities Chennai

Family of six, including 2 kids, killed in auto-bus collision in Mahabalipuram

The family was returning to Chennai in an auto from Karapakkam when the vehicle rammed into a SETC bus proceeding to Puducherry.

Published: 04th May 2023 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six persons, including two children, belonging to the same family died after a share auto in which they were travelling and a government bus collided around 3 pm near Mamallapuram on Thursday. 

Police said the bus was carrying 30 people and was on its way from Koyambedu to Puducherry while the auto was headed to Adambakkam from Kadapakkam in Chengalpattu district.

At least five persons in the bus sustained minor injuries. The deceased have been identified as share auto driver R Govindan (50) of Adambakkam, his mother R Kamatchi (70), wife G Amulu (48), elder daughter M Sukanya (28), granddaughter M Kanishka (6) and a relative’s daughter D Haripriya (8). Police said the accident took place near Manamai Kadampadi.  

Mangled remains of the autorickshaw that was hit by a bus. Six persons, including two children, belonging to the same family died in the incident | Express

‘Auto fell on side, got crushed by oncoming speeding bus’

Local sources said the auto driver had lost control of the vehicle and it turned and fell sideways on the road before it was crushed by the bus coming from the opposite direction. However, police could not confirm the sequence of the accident.

A senior officer said, “Passersby started rescuing the injured. On receiving information, Mamallapuram police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chengalpattu GH. The bus driver has been identified as Gopal and we have booked a case against him.”

A preliminary investigation said Govindan and his family had gone to Kadapakkam to visit his daughter Sukanya. When they were about to leave, Sukanya, her daughter Kanishka and Haripriya joined them to go to Adambakkam. CM MK Stalin condoled the accident and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased.

Driver booked

The bus driver has been identified and booked. However, police said it could not confirm the sequence of the accident. 

