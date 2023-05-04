Family of six, including 2 kids, killed in auto-bus collision in Mahabalipuram

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons, including two children, belonging to the same family died after a share auto in which they were travelling and a government bus collided around 3 pm near Mamallapuram on Thursday.

Police said the bus was carrying 30 people and was on its way from Koyambedu to Puducherry while the auto was headed to Adambakkam from Kadapakkam in Chengalpattu district.

At least five persons in the bus sustained minor injuries. The deceased have been identified as share auto driver R Govindan (50) of Adambakkam, his mother R Kamatchi (70), wife G Amulu (48), elder daughter M Sukanya (28), granddaughter M Kanishka (6) and a relative’s daughter D Haripriya (8). Police said the accident took place near Manamai Kadampadi.

Mangled remains of the autorickshaw that was hit by a bus. Six persons, including two children, belonging to the same family died in the incident | Express

‘Auto fell on side, got crushed by oncoming speeding bus’

Local sources said the auto driver had lost control of the vehicle and it turned and fell sideways on the road before it was crushed by the bus coming from the opposite direction. However, police could not confirm the sequence of the accident.

A senior officer said, “Passersby started rescuing the injured. On receiving information, Mamallapuram police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chengalpattu GH. The bus driver has been identified as Gopal and we have booked a case against him.”

A preliminary investigation said Govindan and his family had gone to Kadapakkam to visit his daughter Sukanya. When they were about to leave, Sukanya, her daughter Kanishka and Haripriya joined them to go to Adambakkam. CM MK Stalin condoled the accident and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased.

Driver booked

The bus driver has been identified and booked. However, police said it could not confirm the sequence of the accident.

CHENNAI: Six persons, including two children, belonging to the same family died after a share auto in which they were travelling and a government bus collided around 3 pm near Mamallapuram on Thursday. Police said the bus was carrying 30 people and was on its way from Koyambedu to Puducherry while the auto was headed to Adambakkam from Kadapakkam in Chengalpattu district. At least five persons in the bus sustained minor injuries. The deceased have been identified as share auto driver R Govindan (50) of Adambakkam, his mother R Kamatchi (70), wife G Amulu (48), elder daughter M Sukanya (28), granddaughter M Kanishka (6) and a relative’s daughter D Haripriya (8). Police said the accident took place near Manamai Kadampadi. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mangled remains of the autorickshaw that was hit by a bus. Six persons, including two children, belonging to the same family died in the incident | Express ‘Auto fell on side, got crushed by oncoming speeding bus’ Local sources said the auto driver had lost control of the vehicle and it turned and fell sideways on the road before it was crushed by the bus coming from the opposite direction. However, police could not confirm the sequence of the accident. A senior officer said, “Passersby started rescuing the injured. On receiving information, Mamallapuram police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chengalpattu GH. The bus driver has been identified as Gopal and we have booked a case against him.” A preliminary investigation said Govindan and his family had gone to Kadapakkam to visit his daughter Sukanya. When they were about to leave, Sukanya, her daughter Kanishka and Haripriya joined them to go to Adambakkam. CM MK Stalin condoled the accident and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased. Driver booked The bus driver has been identified and booked. However, police said it could not confirm the sequence of the accident.