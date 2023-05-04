HC junks PIL against Tasmac liquor vending machines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that a malicious campaign is being spread against the installation of automatic vending machines at retail liquor outlets run by Tasmac.

Making a submission before a division bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan on Thursday, when a public interest litigation petition seeking a ban on the sale of liquor through vending machines came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran said only four such machines were installed at retail outlets in four malls in Chennai city.

"However, a malicious campaign is being spread as if the machines are going to be installed at all the retail outlets," he said.

The AAG further informed that the vending machines are being monitored by staff and no person below the age of 21 would be allowed to buy liquor.

The bench dismissed the petition filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan for being devoid of merits.

