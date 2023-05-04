Madras HC refuses to stay screening of 'The Kerala Story', dismisses PIL seeking ban on film

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie.

Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have already seized on the matter and it can’t act on a plea made on assumptions and presumptions, the court said.

A vacation bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BR Aravindakshan, a journalist.

The counsel for the petitioner said the claims of 32,000 Kerala women were converted and pushed into fighting by the Islamic terror outfits were made in the film without verifying the facts or basis.

He asked to ban the movie saying that if allowed to hit the screens, the movie would cause disturbance to public peace and communal harmony.

The bench, however, said, “You can’t go on assumptions and presumptions even before it is screened.”

The Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have already seized of the matter, it added and asked why the petition was filed at the last hour.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, representing the Tamil Nadu government, told the bench that the Supreme Court has refused to ban the movie.

The state government is neither for the movie nor against it, he said.

Representing the producers of the movie, senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, said the petition is not maintainable as it is not challenging the clearance issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but only seeking a ban on screening.

He informed the bench that CBFC had given clearance after making 14 cuts and imposing conditions.

