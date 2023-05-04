Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC refuses to stay screening of 'The Kerala Story', dismisses PIL seeking ban on film

The bench, however, said, “You can’t go on assumptions and presumptions even before it is screened.”

Published: 04th May 2023 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie.

Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have already seized on the matter and it can’t act on a plea made on assumptions and presumptions, the court said. 

A vacation bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BR Aravindakshan, a journalist.

The counsel for the petitioner said the claims of 32,000 Kerala women were converted and pushed into fighting by the Islamic terror outfits were made in the film without verifying the facts or basis. 

He asked to ban the movie saying that if allowed to hit the screens, the movie would cause disturbance to public peace and communal harmony.

The bench, however, said, “You can’t go on assumptions and presumptions even before it is screened.”

The Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have already seized of the matter, it added and asked why the petition was filed at the last hour.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, representing the Tamil Nadu government, told the bench that the Supreme Court has refused to ban the movie.

The state government is neither for the movie nor against it, he said.

Representing the producers of the movie, senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, said the petition is not maintainable as it is not challenging the clearance issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but only seeking a ban on screening.

He informed the bench that CBFC had given clearance after making 14 cuts and imposing conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kerala Story Madras High Court
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp