Baby dies as boiling water falls on him in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who had a pot of hot water fall on him by accident near Arumbakkam a few days ago, died at a private hospital in Nungambakkam on Wednesday.

According to Arumbakkam police, the child was identified as Hariharan. Earlier in the week, Hariharan’s father Bharath had kept hot water in a vessel for taking a bath. He had kept the vessel near the bathroom and went to another room. 

Hariharan crawled towards the vessel and accidentally upturned the vessel and the boiling water fell on him. Hearing his screams, the parents rushed him to a private hospital in Nungambakkam. After a few days of treatment, Hariharan succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday. On information, Arumbakkam police registered a case and began a probe.

