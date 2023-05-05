Home Cities Chennai

MRTS fare hike in the offing as Tamil Nadu govt prepares for takeover

With a minimum fare of Rs 5, suburban train service is one of cheapest modes of transport in city

Published: 05th May 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

MRTS

Commuters waiting for train at Chintadripet MRTS railway station | P Ravikumar

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Love travelling in mass rapid transit system (MRTS) since it helps you save on the big bucks? It could all change pretty soon as the TN government is mulling a takeover of the MRTS from Southern Railway and will most likely increase the minimum fare.

Regarded as one of the cheapest modes of transport in Chennai, the minimum fare for travel by MRTS is Rs 5. MRTS incurred a loss of Rs 84.10 crore last year, mainly due to the subsidised fare and lack of patronage. This has in turn led to poor upkeep of stations and coaches, said sources.

To make the acquisition viable, the state will likely increase the minimum fare from Rs 5 to Rs 10 and give a makeover to the stations and the coaches. The idea is to provide better facilities to the commuters. Southern Railway (SR) annually spends over Rs 100 crore for MRTS. The money is spent on train operations, maintenance, pay for staff and annual maintenance of EMUs. Last year, SR earned Rs 17.25 crore through MRTS ticket sales, added sources. If MRTS is acquired in one go, the state would also be acquiring 150 EMU coaches, whose cost at depreciated value is around `140 crore. 

The state could also go in for dry leasing and the coaches would remain with the SR. The replacement of rolling stock could happen over the next two to three years. While the state is looking at a one-time payment for acquiring MRTS, it is not known what could be the actual cost. The state could consider paying more than Rs 500 crore to SR for the takeover, said sources.

Earlier, the plan was a two-stage takeover. Under this, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority was to develop all the MRTS stations commercially, while SR was to manage the operation and maintenance. The next stage included a complete takeover of MRTS through a special-purpose vehicle.
Initially, MRTS was to be merged with Chennai Metro but it has not materialised yet.

The merger was put on the back burner in 2018 due to a disagreement between the state and Southern Railway over the acquisition of land for SR to construct a new line between Beach and Park stations.
In 2018, a final report prepared by the consultant to study the merger of MRTS with Chennai Metro stated that the state government will have to spend between Rs 2,800 crore and Rs 3,100 crore to revive the MRTS stations and put in place new rolling stock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRTS TN government
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp