A journey of flavour and tradition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fasta Pizza, a rapidly growing pizza chain in Chennai, is making waves in the highly competitive food industry. The brand has been operating since 2020 and has opened 15 outlets in different parts of the city. Its vegetarian, triangular jumbo pizza slices seem to have become quite a delicious discussion among Chennai food lovers, thereby drawing customers in droves.

Quality is Fasta Pizza’s USP. The brand uses high-quality ingredients in its sourdough pizzas. They have also invested in technology to provide a seamless online ordering experience for their customers. Their attractive deals and promotions, along with their commitment to hygiene and safety, have appealed to the customers.

Fasta Pizza’s CEO, Prakash, expressed his excitement about the opening of the brand’s latest outlet in Chrompet. He also acknowledged the role that the brand’s loyal customers have played in its success, saying that Fasta Pizza is grateful for its unwavering trust and support.

